Music News: Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, & Juliet, Pitch Perfect, Pippin, Company (Original Spanish Cast Recording and A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas cast album is now available everywhere music is streaming and physical copies of the album will be available in stores beginning November 11, 2022. Distributed throughout North America by BFD/The Orchard, the album release coincides with a national touring production of the heartwarming holiday rock n’ roll musical. Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit Broadway musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday reimagining once again brings together soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart topping favorites, including “Run Rudolph Run,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Santa Baby,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and more. The 15-track cast recording also features an additional 4 non-holiday bonus tracks, including “Chantilly Lace” and a “Billboard Medley,” along with “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Ring of Fire.” Click here to stream the album.

The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas recording cast includes members of the original company, including Jared Freiburg as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley, Michael Sinclair as Brother Jay, and Jamie Pittle as W.S.”Fluke Holland” along with Mark Andrew Miller as Carl Perkins and additional musicians: Jonny Baird, Martin Lynds, and Chuck Mead.

& Juliet released their original broadway cast recording today, including a new duet of ‘Since U Been Gone’ featuring cast member Lorna Courtney singing alongside Kelly Clarkson.



Chelsea Table + Stage– New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present a special evening with Shelley Regner and Elmo Zapp on Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 PM. Regner, best known for the Pitch Perfect franchise, and Zapp, lauded for his work on Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical, are teaming up for their debut duet performance. The audience will jam out to Elmo’s contemporary arrangements of favorite pop, rock, and musical theater songs. The duo will welcome special guests to help perform top hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s. Tickets are $30-40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.

We’ve got magic to do when 54 Below presents Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert. Legendary original 1972 Broadway cast members reunite to share stories and songs from the landmark Tony Award®-winning musical, with its iconic score by Stephen Schwartz. You’ll hear “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do,” “I Guess I’ll Miss the Man,” “Extraordinary,” “No Time At All,” and more. Produced and directed by original cast member Walter Willison, with musical direction by Michael Lavine. Join us, for this once-in-a-lifetime event. It’s time to start livin’!

Starring Tony Award® winner John Rubinstein (Children of a Lesser God, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Candy Ann Brown (Chicago, Grind), Cheryl Clark (Chicago, A Chorus Line), Gene Foote (Sweet Charity, Chicago), Joy Franz (Into the Woods, Les Liaisons Dangereuses), Will D. McMillan (Pippin), Jennifer Nairn-Smith (Follies, All That Jazz), Pamela Sousa (Chicago, “Fosse/Verdon”), Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison (Two by Two, Grand Hotel), plus Tony Award® nominee Leland Palmer (All That Jazz, Nijinsky), and more surprises!

Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 6 & 7 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Concord Theatricals / Craft Recordings released Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s second album featuring the acclaimed Spanish production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, under the musical direction of Arturo Díez-Boscovich. This is the first Spanish-language recording of the iconic musical, now available for streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

The entire album is available to stream or download HERE. The CD will be released in Spain on Friday, November 11.

Banderas produced, directed and starred as Robert in Company, which first played at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Málaga, Spain in 2021 and was followed by a six-week run at Teatre Apolo in Barcelona beginning in May 2022. Starting on November 17, Banderas is returning to the lead role in the touring production in Madrid at The Hotel-Teatro Albéniz. The show was the winner of the Best Musical category at Spain’s prestigious 2022 MAX Awards.

The album was produced by Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank. The musical production was directed by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, Antonio Banderas, Manolo Toroand Sean Patrick Flahaven. Executive production by Marc Montserrat-Drukker and Noelia Ortega. The album was recorded, edited and mixed by Manolo Toro and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.

Company (Original Spanish Cast Recording) features Málaga artist Antonio Banderas and cast members (in alphabetical order) María Adamuz, Roger Berruezo, Albert Bolea, Lorena Calero, Lydia Fairén, Dulcinea Juárez, Silvia Luchetti, Anna Moliner, Julia Möller, Paco Morales, Marta Ribera, Carlos Seguí and Rubén Yuste. Additional cast members include Nando González. Pepa Lucas, Beatriz Mur, Mariola Peña, Nando González and Ángel Saavedra.

“Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond’s most iconic song was released on all major streaming platforms as the third single from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

The cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond – Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond – Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Pascal Pastrana (swing), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble), and Brinie Wallace (swing).

Will Swenson will play a schedule of seven performances per week with Nick Fradiani playing Neil Diamond – Then during the Wednesday evening performances.