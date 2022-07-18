Music News: Orfeh and Andy Karl, Matt Doyle, Creed Bratton,  13 The Musical, Elizabeth Ward Land and SummerStage

Chelsea Table + Stage announced its star-studded lineup of artists for August 2022. The venue will present the Tony-nominated Broadway couple in “An Evening with Orfeh and Andy Karl” on Thursday, August 4 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway’s best couples. They co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). The sexy, funny and enormously talented duo will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of heart-stoppers and chart-toppers.

Friday, August 5 at 7:00 PM Creed Bratton “ An Evening of Music and Comedy ” Mysterious, eccentric, good-hearted, and talented are all words that have been used to describe actor and musician Creed Bratton over the years. Creed may be best known for starring as a fictional version of himself on nine seasons of the award-winning, critically acclaimed NBC series “The Office.” Fans worldwide grew to love him as Dunder Mifflin’s quality assurance director who unapologetically forgets the names of his co-workers, and says bizarre confusing statements on a regular basis. If Creed was onscreen, laughs were sure to follow. Creed is also an established musician with a career in music that spans nearly five decades, and he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

On Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 at 7:00 PM, 2022 Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will debut at the venue with his concert “New York Summer.” Following his Tony-winning performance as Jamie in Company on Broadway, Matt Doyle returns to the New York City concert scene with a brand-new set. The evening will blend musical theater, standards, and pop classics, all arranged by composer, Will Van Dyke. His other Broadway/Off Broadway credits also include Tony-winning musicals The Book of Mormon (in the lead role of Elder Price) and Spring Awakening; Best Play winner War Horse; the revivals of Bye, Bye Birdie; Sweeney Todd; and West Side Story, in addition to A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, Giant, and Jasper in Deadland. On, screen, he has appeared “The Code” (CBS), the original “Gossip Girl” (CW), and HBO MAX’s new “Gossip Girl.” Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and at symphonies across the country.

13 The Musical – Soundtrack from the Netflix Film has been released. The movie is based on the 2018 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. The new film version features three new songs written for the project, “I’ve Been Waiting,” “The Bloodmaster,” and “It Would Be Funny.” A special bonus track features a cover version of “Tell Her” by chart-topping singer and songwriter Alec Benjamin. Additional bonus tracks include extended versions of “Getting Ready” and “What It Means to Be a Friend.?” The album is produced by Harvey Mason Jr., with orchestrations by Mark Graham. 13 The Musical is directed by Tamra Davis, written by Robert Horn, and produced by Neil Meron. A trailer for the film is now available HERE. The soundtrack is available for pre-order at 13musical.lnk.to/NetflixFilmSdtkPR .

13 The Musical, is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life. After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

13 The Musical stars Eli Golden as Evan Goldman, Debra Messing as his mother Jessica, Peter Hermann as his father, Rhea Perlman as his grandmother, Josh Peck as the rabbi, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, Jonathan Lengel as Archie, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, JD McCrary as Brett, and Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra. The cast also features Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

In addition to the Original Broadway Cast Album of 13 The Musical, Jason Robert Brown is also represented on Ghostlight Records with his solo albums – Wearing Someone Else’s Clothes and How We React and How We Recover – in addition to The Last Five Years (2002 Original Off-Broadway cast album, 2013 Revival Off-Broadway cast album, and 2015 Motion Picture Soundtrack), and the Original Broadway Cast Album of The Bridges of Madison County.

LML MUSIC has announced the release of the new album from Broadway vocalist Elizabeth Ward Land – Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt – on CD and digital and streaming. A special vinyl edition of the album will be released later this year. Touching on genres including rock, country, folk, big band and mariachi, Elizabeth Ward Land finds her perfect vocal match in this salute to the great Linda Ronstadt. The concert version was honored with the 2020 Bistro Award for “Outstanding Tribute Show.” The album is produced by Ken Land and Lee Lessack, with Karen Mulvey and Andrew Needleman serving as executive producers. Still Within the Sound of My Voice features arrangements by Andrew David Sotomayor and vocal arrangements by Joel Waggoner. The album is now available from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, or Spotify.

Elizabeth Ward Land will star as “Norma Desmond” in the Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton musical Sunset Boulevard at Music Theatre Connecticut in Norwalk, CT from September 16-October 2. Elizabeth will celebrate the album with concerts of Still Within the Sound of My Voice inNorwalk, CT on August 6 and Paper Mill Playhouse’s Brookside Cabaret Series in Millburn, NJ from August 31-September 3, with additional dates and venues to be announced. For more information, please visit ElizabethWardLand.com.

Elizabeth recently completed a run in The Bedwetter – the acclaimed Sarah Silverman, Josh Harmon and Adam Schlesinger musical at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, is continuing with their free summer performances.

On July 20, Cory Henry, Thee Sacred Souls, Ogi, Rustam Ospanoff (DJ set), will come to Central Park for a free show at 7:00PM ET (doors open at 6:00PM ET). Simply put, Brooklyn-born singer, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and all-around keyboard master Cory Henry is the future of music. A GRAMMY winner with his old band Snarky Puppy, he’s since made a name for himself as a solo artist and producer earning four GRAMMY nominations including Kanye West (Donda), Erik Bellinger (New Light) and his own self-produced album (Something to Say). Henry has also gone on to lay his vocals, instrumentals and production skills to recent releases from global superstars Rosalía, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Imagine Dragons and more. With a DJ set from Soho Radio’s Rustam Ospanoff, spanning the deepest soul sounds from around the world. This is a free event; entrance is first-come, first-served. More information at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/cory-henry-2022/

On July 21, Lucy Dacus with Hop Along come to Central Park for a ticketed benefit show at 6:00PM ET (doors open at 5:00PM ET). Lucy Dacus has been hailed as one of her generation’s strongest songwriters; she balances a sardonic wit with the care and empathy of someone who’s seen a thing or two, but hasn’t completely lost themself to despair. She’s returning to SummerStage as a headliner, after supporting Mitski on her 2019 tour. She’s joined by Philadelphia indie rock stalwarts Hop Along, which began as a Frances Quinlan solo project but has grown to include their brother Mark Quinlan, Tyler Long, and fourth wave emo torchbearer Joe Reinhardt. Tickets are available at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/lucy-dacus/

On July 21, MIKE’s Young World 2 with special guests Slick Rick, Junglepussy, Maassai, Jadasea, Laron heads to Herbert Von King Park, Brooklyn for a free show at 6:00PM ET. 23-year-old MC MIKE was born in New Jersey, raised in London, and spent his teenage years in the Bronx; his unique style of hip hop draws influence from both sides of the Atlantic. The first edition of MIKE’s Young World was a 3-day music festival curated by the NYC rapper, a celebration of Black artists, hip-hop culture, and coming of age in the city. This year’s edition comes to SummerStage, and features special guest hip hop icon Slick Rick The Ruler, Junglepussy, Maasai, Jadasea, Laron, and more. This is a free event; entrance is first-come, first-served. More information at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/mike-young-world/

On July 22, Dallas Black Dance Theatre come to Herbert Von King Park, Brooklyn for a free show at 6:00PM ET. Dallas Black Dance Theatre is a 14-member modern dance ensemble—the ninth-largest in the U.S.—that performs a mixed repertory of modern, jazz, ethnic and spiritual works. Founded in 1976 by Ann Williams and currently under the artistic direction of Melissa M. Young, the multi-cultural troupe strives to bridge cultures and connect with a diverse array of communities through its dance and education programs. Programming will kick off at 6:00PM with a dance workshop from Dallas Black Dance Theatre. More information at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/dallas-black-dance-theatre/

On July 23, Everyday People Featuring WurlD will perform at Central Park for a free show at 3:00PM ET (doors open at 2:00PM ET). Saada Ahmed, Chef Roblé Ali, & DJ Moma founded Everyday People in 2012 as intersectional safe space drawing its name from Arrested Development’s song “People Everyday.” Both a party and a platform, it began as a monthly day party with a 90s R&B soundtrack that celebrates the black diaspora. With multiple residencies in NY & LA, the crew has even brought their vibes across the Atlantic to Nairobi, Johannesburg and Cape Town, earning the moniker of “The World’s Coolest Day Party” from Vice. This summer’s event comes to Central Park with WurlD, a Nigerian electro-soul singer whose latest project Afrosoul is a nostalgic celebration of love and longing. This is a free event; entrance is first-come, first-served. More information at:

Everyday People featuring WurlD – City Parks Foundation

On July 23, Sampa the Great, Pink Siifu, AQ (DJ Set) will perform at Herbert Von King Park, Brooklyn for a free show in association with meanred at 6:00PM ET. Some of hip-hop’s most exciting voices head to Herbert Von King park in Bed-Stuy, led by the Zambian-born poet, rapper, and songwriter Sampa Tembo, better known as Sampa the Great. Twice the recipient of the Australian Music Prize (for 2017’s Birds and the BEE9 and 2019’s The Return), Sampa’s music explores themes of identity and heritage, dissolving the very concept of genre through a global perspective. She’s joined by the Alabama rapper Pink Siifu, another artist unbound by the concept of genre, whose music is rooted in poetic expression but prioritizes movement and feel above most everything else. The unpredictable artist is also incredibly prolific: he’s released a total of 46 EPs, albums, and mixtapes over the past decade. This is a free event; entrance is first-come, first-served. More information at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/sampa-the-great/

On July 23, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater heads to Coney Island Amphitheater for a free performance at 7:00PM ET (doors open at 6:00PM ET) in association with the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. Since astounding the audience at a legendary 1958 performance at the 92nd Street Y, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has gone on to reach an estimated 25 million people on six continents, earning recognition by Congress as “a vital American cultural ambassador to the world.” For over a decade, Artistic Director Robert Battle has been leading the company in exciting directions, building upon a legacy of performances that inspire all in a universal celebration of the human spirit using the African American cultural experience and the modern dance tradition. Join us at 3pm at the Amphitheater for a FREE, All-Ages West African Dance Workshop, hosted by the Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs. No RSVP needed. More information here. This is a free event; entrance is first-come, first-served. Also, a one-time only pre show event will be held in advance of this performance on July 21 with a special Horton Master Class featuring Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s dancer Sean Smith. Learn more and register here. More information for the entire show at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/alvin-ailey/

On July 24, Black Midi, Sal Valentinetti, WFUV’s Alisa Ali (DJ Set), Hosted by Sarah Sqiurm come to Central Park for a free show at 6:00PM ET (doors open at 6:00PM ET). Black Midi’s live performances are notoriously as exciting as they are dramatic. They remained mysterious for the first years of their existence that preceded their Mercury Prize-nominated debut LP “Schlagenheim”, eschewing press and social media in favor of building word-of-mouth at their raucous live shows. Their latest album, last year’s “Cavalcade”, doubles down on their anything-goes approach and takes it further—heavier, prettier, and more elaborate. Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti is a charismatic crooner that captivated the country with a stunning audition on America’s Got Talent, channeling a love for the lounge act vibes of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra into an act as heartwarming as it is authentic. The show is hosted by New York City comedian Sarah Squirm, who’s been making waves as the newest cast member on Saturday Night Live. Black Midi’s performance will be livestreamed for one-time only at SummerStageAnywhere.org on 7/24. This is a free event; entrance is first-come, first-served. More information at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/black-midi/

On July 24, Herbert Von King Park, Brooklyn will host a free celebration, A Party Called Rosie Perez at 4:00PM ET. A Party Called Rosie Perez is based on a simple premise: DJs Christian Mártir, Suce, and Laylo love hip-hop and dancehall, but there was always a moment at the parties they frequented where something was missing—the salsa, merengue, and other Latin music that also populates their playlists. The party—which started in 2015—represents their vision for the future of Latin music, with raucous sets that seamlessly integrate the sounds of the Latin diaspora, itself a vortex that pulls in various parts of the culture from both sides of the Atlantic. This is a free event; entrance is first-come, first-served. More information at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/party-called-rosie-perez/