Music News: The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever, Karen Mason and Victoria Clark

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever – a special EP recording of selections from the irreverent new holiday musical – is available on all digital and streaming platforms starting today, Friday, December 2. The piece, which features book and lyrics by Drew Larimore (Smithtown, Out of Iceland) and music and lyrics by Billy Recce (Little Black Book, A Musical About Star Wars) is a hilarious holiday office party gone awry that brings a bawdy, twisted, and alternative look to conventional Christmas shows. To stream or download the music, please visit bestestofficechristmaspartyever.hearnow.com

The EP highlights four comical yet poignant original festive songs from the new musical: “Opening: Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever,” “The Santa for Me,” “That Bitch Face, David,” and “Sex Machine Robot.” It features performances by three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa and acclaimed drag performer Paige Turner, in addition to top New York talent such as Deb Radloff, Jamen Nanthakumar, Bryan Munar, DeAnne Stewart, and Ryan McCurdy.

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever follows a sad fivesome of co-workers at a struggling adult diapers factory, all dressed as elves in hopes of receiving a massive Holiday Bonus. When they realize their holiday bonus is nowhere to be found, existential Christmas chaos ensues. A sendup of Office Christmas party culture, the musical is a hilarious examination of isolation and conflicting emotions during the holiday season.

“We love the classics,” says Larimore. “And while we certainly appreciate the traditional holiday fare you see in theaters, movie houses and on TV this time of year, our goal with The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever is give people more diverse options.” “We wanted to provide something a little more biting than the conventional Christmas carols and holiday cards,” adds Recce. “This has a little edge, a little camp and a whole lot of sass.”