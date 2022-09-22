Music News: The Music Man, The New York Pops, Platinum Dreams, Ingrid Michaelson, Mary Bridget Davies and Eden Espinosa

The Producers of The Music Man announced today that Accidental Jacket Entertainment will release the official cast recording of the much beloved Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo this Friday, September 23 at 10 AM ET .

As previously announced, the final block of tickets for The Music Man are currently on sale for performances through January 1 at telecharge.com.

The album is produced by seven-time Grammy Award® nominee Robert Sher, in partnership with producers Brian Gillet and Huck Walton.

The Music Man’s original Broadway cast recording was released in 1958 and spent a staggering 245 weeks on the Billboard charts. In 1959, the album was awarded the first ever Grammy Award for “Best Original Cast Album.” Its enduring appeal was made plain when it was certified Platinum in 1992 – 30 years after its original release. It is listed at #15 on Playbill’s list of the Best-Selling Cast Recordings of All Time. The song “Till There Was You” was further immortalized in popular culture by none other than The Beatles, who included it on their second album (1964’s Meet The Beatles!). It was the only musical theater song the band ever recorded and became a lasting and beloved part of their live shows.

The cast recording will feature the rest of the original cast, including Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Muglestonas Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Jewel Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing rounding out the Ensemble.

The New York Pops is kicking off its 40th anniversary season at Carnegie Hall with The Music of Star Wars on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The brand-new comprehensive program, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, includes music from all nine films in the epic Skywalker Saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, presented in chronological order.

The New York Pops season include “Broadway Blockbusters” on Nov. 18 with guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels, Jordan Donica, Matt Doyle and Melissa Errico. On Dec. 16 The Pops are to perform Judith Clurman’s “Essential Voices USA; Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” with Ingrid Michaelson and Judith Clurman’s “Essential Voices USA; Winter Song” with Ingrid Michaelson on Dec. 17. In addition, they are set to perform “One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley” on Feb. 10. The stage is sure to erupt in musical celebration in the performance of “The Marvelous Marilyn Maye” commemorating the cabaret legend’s birthday on March 24.

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents a first-time ever concert event featuring the songs from the new musical Platinum Dreams.

The score plus some contextual dialogue from the new musical Platinum Dreams will be performed in what’s sure to be a historic and unforgettably entertaining evening. The concert will feature Stevie Holland (Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter), Justin Sargent (Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) and Noah Ricketts (Disney’s Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Joe Barros will be directing, with Music Direction by Jason Wetzel.

Platinum Dreams in Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 30, 2023, at 7PM. There is a $40-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/new-musical-platinum-dreams-by-gary-william-friedman-and-stevie-holland/ Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Platinum Dreams was created by award-winning composer Gary William Friedman (The Me Nobody Knows, Taking My Turn, TV’s “The Electric Company”) and acclaimed and award-winning recording artist-writer-performer Stevie Holland. Platinum Dreams was conceived and developed utilizing the scores from Friedman’s and Will Holt’s Broadway/Off-Broadway shows Platinum and Sunset (plus some new songs by Holland and Friedman).

Set in 1977, with a score encompassing 70’s rock, 40’s big-band, and a contemporary theatre sound, Platinum Dreams tells the story of a musical movie star of the 1940’s hoping to make a comeback by recording her first-ever solo album. A hot rock ‘n’ roll star looking to keep his relevance on the charts, and a record producer/studio owner who hot rock ‘n’ roll star’s former writing partner and former lover. The story is about how destiny brings together three disparate, talented people with their own agendas, and how they ultimately grow to accept each other and go on with their lives and fulfill their dreams.

The early shows Platinum and Sunset are rich with theater lore and include legendary names like Tommy Tune, Joe Layton, Alexis Smith, Tammy Grimes, and Bruce Vilanch.

Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer, Ingrid Michaelson , has announced the upcoming dates for her “It’s Almost Christmas Tour,” including her much-anticipated fan favorite Holiday Hop on December 4th, 2022, at City Winery NYC. Coming straight off of her musical theater composing debut with The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Michaelson will get back to her roots in this holiday tour spanning from England to the continental East Coast.

Dates for the “It’s Almost Christmas Tour” are as follows, all 2022:

● Nov 21: London, UK – Union Chapel

● Nov 26: Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theater

● Nov 27: Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

● Nov 29: Boston, MA – The Wilbur

● Dec 4: NY, NY – City Winery NYC – Holiday Hop

● Dec 16: NY, NY – Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops

● Dec 17: NY, NY – Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops

Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies (A Night with Janis Joplin) will star in Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Ownon Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 7:00pm at Joe’s Pub (425 Lafayette St) channeling her powerful voice and presence in the play with original music. Tickets are $30 and available at tinyurl.com/aroomjoespub.