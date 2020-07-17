Musical Theatre Factory’s People of Color Representation Roundtable

Created exclusively for POC musical storytellers to gather, share work/ideas, and/or receive feedback. The People of Color Representation Roundtable exists as a one-of-a-kind monthly gathering wherein a room of artists of all disciplines may share work with and/or solicit feedback from a group that is wholly comprised of people of color. Part writers circle, part discussion forum/community building and part low-key performance salon, the POC Roundtable offers artists of color the rare experience of sharing work at any point in the development process with an all-POC brave space. The POC Roundtable seeks to radically uplift and provide connections for people of color interested in musical storytelling, by providing this rigorous space that will help finally flesh out the field and our culture.

For the July roundtable, a celebration the incredible artistry that’s come to the fore within an otherwise eventful and emotional year. Instead of our regular roundtable format, we’ll instead use this space as a version of a salon, so more folx can share! Each “I Want to Share” participants will have 5 minutes to share a song, lyric selection, scene, question, etc. There will be some room for feedback if it’s wanted, but only through comments via the chat (primarily focusing on what pops). Please sign up for the “I Want to Share” ticket if you’d like to participate in this. And of course you’re still welcome to sign up for an “I Want to Watch” ticket if you’d rather engage as a witness and audience participant.

A pre-event chat from 5:30pm-6:00pm focusing on the idea of solidarity and talk about how we can really work in collaboration with each other for liberation. Join us!

We ask that everyone takes special care to remember that this space is specifically and exclusively designed to support people of color interested in musical storytelling. By participating, you are agreeing to respect each participant’s identities fully. In the event of unintentional harm, you are agreeing to accept corrections and actively engage in harm reduction.

Any person of color interested in musical storytelling may attend with either an “I Want to Share” ticket or an “I Want to Watch” ticket. You do not have to share in order to attend. Please either register to share or register to watch (as a supportive community member).

POC “I Want to Share” tickets will close 48 hours before the event, on Saturday at 6pm.

POC “I Want to Watch” tickets will close an hour before the event at 5pm.