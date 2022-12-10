Musicals Are About To Flood The Big Screen

There are over 28 musicals looking to come to the big screen. Already filming are Wicked, Mean Girls, Merrily We Roll Along. Then there is South Pacific directed by Michael Mayer with Hugh Jackman, Justin Timberlake and Michelle Williams, Oliver with Ice Cube and Sunset Blvd with Glenn Close.

The Little Mermaid will be released May 26, 2023 by Walt Disney Pictures, Lucamar Productions, Marc Platt Productions. Directed by Rob Marshall, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Noma Dumezweni, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem. There will be new songs added by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



The Color Purple will be released December 20, 2023 by Warner Bros. starring Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Jon Batiste, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, Deon Cole, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, Corey Hawkins, Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Stephen Hill, Tamela Mann, Elizabeth Marvel and Phylicia Mpasi. This version is directed by Blitz Bazawule.

For the rest here is what we know:

Joining Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba are Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Also recently added are Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Elphaba’s younger sister, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik and Keala Settle as Miss Coddle. Doctor Dillamond has not yet been announced.

Marissa Bode is a disabled actress who has performed in musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, The Diviners, Peter Pan, and Mary Poppins.

Bowen Yang was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He has also been seen in films like Fire Island and Bros.

Bronwyn James was seen in The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney+ and in Lockwood & Co. on Netflix.

Aaron Teoh was seen in U.K. in Merrily We Roll Along and The King and I.

Michael Carmichael will shortly be seen in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Godot.

Keala Settle is best known for her portrayal of bearded woman “Lettie Lutz” inl “The Greatest Showman.” The film’s song, “This Is Me,” won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Settle made her Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. She originated the role of “Norma Valverde” in Hands on a Hardbody and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Settle originated the role of “Becky” in the musical Waitress, and played the roles of “Madame Thenardier” in the revival of Les Misérables and “Tracy Turnblad” in the national tour of Hairspray.

In 2019, Settle sang “Seasons of Love” in Fox’s Rent: Live. She was recently seen on the West End in the revival of Sister Act.

The musical’s book writer, Winnie Holzman, is adapting her piece into a screenplay. Composer Stephen Schwartz is returning to write new music for the film. He recently revealed that the second part of the film will include two new songs. The Wicked movie will also include costumes from Paul Tazewell and choreography from Christopher Scott.

Jon M. Chu’s two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. The first part will be released during the 2024 holiday season.

Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho will star in Paramount’s upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical. Rapp, who played Regina George in the Broadway musical, will reprise her role in the film. Rice, Spivey and Cravalho will play Cady, Damian and and Janis.

Rapp is currently starring in Season 2 of HBO Max’s “Sex Lives of College Girls.” She also recently released her first EP, “Everything to Everyone.” Rice broke out last year starring opposite Kate Winslet on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” and has recently starred in Paramount+’s “Honor Society” and Netflix’s “Senior Year.” Cravalho became a household voice in 2016 when she was cast as the lead in Disney’s “Moana,” and has since appeared in Netflix’s “All Together Now” and Hulu’s “Crush.” Tony and Grammy-nominated Spivey made his professional theater debut as Usher in Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop.

Original film and stage musical writer Tina Fey is penning the movie, with Arturo Perez and and Samantha Jayne directing. The music is by Jeff Richmond with lyrics from Nell Benjamin.

Also in development are the following:

“American Psycho” Duncan Sheik Playtone

“Bare: A Pop Opera” Screenplay and director Kristin Hanggi

“Be More Chill” 21 Laps, Berlanti Productions

“Beautiful, The Life of Carole King” Sony Pictures, Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake are set to produce.

“Flower Drum Song” Concord Originals, 3AD, Janet Yang Productions. A new adaptation of Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, and Joseph Fields’ 1958 musical based on the C.Y. Lee novel.

“Follies” BBC Films, Heyday Films Director Dominic Cooke

“Guys and Dolls” TriStar Pictures Director: Bill Condon

“Gypsy” in development with Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino New Regency

Frank Wildhorn’s “Jekyll & Hyde” Lexicon, Bluestone Entertainment, Fezziwig Studios

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Elton John “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat“ STX, The Really Useful Group, Rocket Pictures

“Little Shop of Horrors” Marc Platt Productions, Warner Bros.Screenplay: Matthew Robinson Director: Greg Berlanti

“Lysistrata Jones” Branded Pictures Entertainment, Peck Entertainment Screenplay: Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn Director: Andy Fickman

“Memphis” Alcon Entertainment, Belle Pictures, The Mark Gordon Company, Warner Bros. Screenplay: Joe DiPietro

“Merrily We Roll Along” Blumhouse Director: Richard Linklater Cast: Beanie Feldstein, Blake Jenner, and Ben Platt

“Miss Saigon“ `Cameron Mackintosh, Working Title Films Director: Danny Boyle

“Once On This Island” Walt Disney Studios, Marc Platt Productions Screenplay: Jocelyn Bioh Director: Wanuri Kahiu

“Oliver! ” Disney, Cube Vision, Marc Platt Productions Screenplay: Danny Strong Director: Thomas Kail Cast: Ice Cube

“Pippin” Craig Zadan and Neil Meron Will Partner with the Weinstein Company

“Porgy and Bess ” MGM, Winkler Films Screenplay and director Dee Rees

“The Shaggs” In Cahoots Screenplay: Joy Gregory Director: Ken Kwapis Cast: Elsie Fisher

“Spamalot” Paramount Pictures Screenplay: Eric Idle Director: Casey Nicholaw

“South Pacific” Chicagofilms Screenplay: Lynn Grossman Director: Michael Mayer Cast: Hugh Jackman, Justin Timberlake and Michelle Williams

“Spring Awakening” Playtone Screenplay: Steven Sater

“Sunset Boulevard“Paramount Pictures Rob Ashford director Cast: Glenn Close

” The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Walt Disney Pictures

“The King and I“ Paramount Pictures, Temple Hill, Concord