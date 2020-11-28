Musicals That Said So Much: Anyone Can Whistle

Since COVID the only song that has been in my head has been “Everybody Says Don’t ” from Anyone Can Whistle. The other night I saw a concert version of the musical Parade and I knew I needed to do a series of shows that were just too ahead of their time. These shows told a truth or truths that the world was not ready to accept.

Anyone Can Whistle was a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. A satire on conformity and the insanity of the so-called sane. The show’s Mayoress, is corrupt and in an attempt to draw tourists, she decides to create a fake “miracle”. This attracts Fay Apple, an emotionally inhibited nurse, a crowd of inmates from a local asylum called “The Cookie Jar,” and a “doctor” with secrets of his own.

The show opened at the Majestic Theater on Broadway on April 4, 1964 and closed after a run of 12 previews and 9 performances due to its profound message the world was not ready to hear. The show marked the stage musical debut of Angela Lansbury.

On April 8, 1995, a staged concert was held at Carnegie Hall as a benefit for the Gay Men’s Health Crisis was recorded by Columbia Records. Included was the cut song “There’s Always A Woman”. Lansbury served as narrator, with Madeline Kahn as Cora, Bernadette Peters as Fay, and Scott Bakula as Hapgood. Additional cast included Chip Zien, Ken Page, and Harvey Evans, the only original cast member to reprise his original role.

The most important part of the whole show is when Cora warns that she will arrest forty-nine people, normal or not, if Fay, doesn’t help. The names are Susan B Anthony, Herman Brecht, Chaplin, Dillinger, Fraud, Gandhi, Ibsen, Mozart and more.

Word comes of a new miracle, two towns over, of a statue with a warm heart. When true love is embrace, the real miracle happens.

Everybody Says Don’t

Everybody Says Don’t

Everybody Says Don’t It Isn’t Right

Don’t Is Isn’t Nice

Everybody Says Don’t

Everybody Says Don’t

Everybody Says Don’t Walk On The Grass

Don’t Disturb The Peace

Don’t Skate On The Ice

Well I Say Do I Say

Walk On The Grass It Was Meant To Feel I Say Sail Till To The Windmill

And If You Fail You Fail

Everybody Says Don’t

Everybody Says Don’t

Everybody Says Don’t Get Out Of Line

When They Say That Than Lady That’s A Sign

No Times Out Of Ten

Lady You’re Doing Just Fine

Make Just A Ripple Come On Be Brave

This Time A Ripple Next Time A Wave

Sometimes You Have To Start Small

Climbing The Tiniest Wall

Maybe You’re Going To Fall

But It Is Better Than Not Starting At All

Everybody Says No Stop

Musn’t Rock The Boat Musn’t Touch A Thing

Everybody Says Don’t

Everybody Says Wait

Everybody Says Can’t Fight Cityhall

Can’t Upset The Court

Can’t Laugh At The King

Well I Say Try I Say

Laugh At The King Or He’ll Make You Cry

Loose Your Poise

Fall If You Have To But Lady Make A Noise

Yes!

Everybody Says Don’t

Everybody Says Can’t

Everybody Says Wait Around For Miracles

That’s The Way The World Is Madei Insist On Miracles

If You Do The Miracles Nothing To Them

I Say Don’t

Don’t Be Afraid!