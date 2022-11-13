MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Must Be Great To Be An Illegal Migrant In New York.

Must Be Great To Be An Illegal Migrant In New York.

Mayor Eric Adams is housing migrants in the glamorous Watson Hotel, 440 W 57th Street otherwise known a Billionaires row. This $450-a-night, 3.5 star hotel is a block away from Central Park. The illegals get a fitness center, indoor swimming pool and a restaurant in the lobby. The hotel will host up to 600 people. This is for adult single men only, not families.

First Adams built a tent city costing $750,000 at Orchard Beach in The Bronx, that was relocated due to potential flooding and community concerns.

Then he built a tent city named after himself on Randall’s Island, which cost around $650,000 to build. When you see the amenities I am sure the cost was more. That facility will be shut down by Wednesday, a month after it was built. The tent city opened October 19 to house single men seeking asylum.The heated tents provided three meals a day, laundry service,  a cushy lounge with couches, flat-screen TVs, Xbox video game consoles and cots for up to 500 people. The structure could have held double that number, but they didn’t use anywhere close to that capacity.  NYC’s infrastructure, has the homeless shelter system bursting. There are more than 63,300 people in the shelter system. Could we have not used this for the homeless?

Zeldin warned that officials would “raise taxes” to pay for “sanctuary state policies” including the $2 billion “Excluded Workers Fund” for illegal immigrants who weren’t eligible for federal COVID-19 relief checks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is open to discussing how state taxpayers may help the Big Apple with its $1 billion migrant crisis.

There are now 24,000 illegal migrants, that you will be forced to foot the bill for.

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

A Tribute To Edythe E. Eisenberg

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2022
Read More

My View: Was I In New York City Last Night???

Stephen SorokoffNovember 10, 2022
Read More

My View: New York, New York Cast & Supporters Descend on Palm Springs

Stephen SorokoffNovember 9, 2022
Read More

The Company of Everything’s Fine Mourns the Loss of Douglas McGrath

Suzanna BowlingNovember 5, 2022
Read More

Another One Down: Leslie Jordan Passes On

Suzanna BowlingOctober 25, 2022
Read More

Multi-Award-Winning Broadway’s Director/Choreographer Chet Walker Dies at 68

Suzanna BowlingOctober 23, 2022
Read More

Saying Good-Bye To Susan L. Schulman, Joanna and Lucy Simon

Suzanna BowlingOctober 22, 2022
Read More

My View: Surprise Guests at Copeland Davis Cafe Centro Opening Night

Stephen SorokoffOctober 20, 2022
Read More

My View: This Is How 94 Looks….Wait Till You Hear How 94 Sounds

Stephen SorokoffOctober 17, 2022
Read More