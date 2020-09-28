MvVO ART Launches DON’T SILENCE OUR VOICES Exhibit During AD ART SHOW 2020

MvVO ART presents DON’T SILENCE OUR VOICES (DSOV) a new art exhibition featuring overlooked black artists, September 23 to 29, 2020 at the Oculus in the Westfield World Trade Center in New York. DSOV brings the works of undiscovered black artists to the art-loving public in conjunction with AD ART SHOW 2020.

MvVO ART created DSOV with black artists from AD ART SHOW 2020 in order to offer opportunities to black artists working outside the conventional art school/gallery system. Each of the artists included in the show were nominated by contemporary art collectors, art professionals or by AD ART SHOW artists. One of the most dynamic AD ART SHOW artists, working under the name Fearless Negro, collaborated in the development of this innovative art show.

“Creators, it’s time to be heard, and the time is now. Art has its roots in the soul and has blossomed into inspiration, truth, and our strength. And partnering with MvVO ART to showcase the fruits of our labor on an epic digital platform.” Fearless Negro.

DSOV can be experienced online and in person. The art will be displayed in Oculus at the Westfield WTC, an extraordinary cathedral-like venue for experiencing art that is FREE, spacious and open to the public. Artworks by DSOV artists will be featured on the MvVO ART Artsy gallery page and available for sale here.

“DSOV came out of conversations with AD ART SHOW 2020 artists and it is an expression of the MvVO ART mission of creating opportunities for artists to connect with art lovers and collectors. We are proud of this collaborative effort and look forward to DSOV and to developing other innovative shows that open doors for artists,” stated Maria van Vlodrop, Founder and CEO of MvVO ART.

MvVO ART supports City Harvest during Hunger Action Month with an online fundraiser. Proceeds from sale of AD ART SHOW 2020 branded merchandise will be donated to this City Harvest during this time of extreme need.