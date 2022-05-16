MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2022 Presents “Girls With Pearls” by Caroline Sikkenk “Girls With Pearls” By Caroline Sikkenk Inspired by Vermeer

MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2022 Presents “Girls With Pearls” by Caroline Sikkenk “Girls With Pearls” By Caroline Sikkenk Inspired by Vermeer

MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2022 will feature selections from an extraordinary series of photographs by Dutch photographer Caroline Sikkenk. The photos will be displayed on monumental digital advertising screens May 15 to May 21, 2022, in a special show within the larger AD ART SHOW, and on the MvVO ART Artsy gallery page. Caroline Sikkenk’s participation in AD ART SHOW is being supported by the American Friends of the Mauritshuis and the Mauritshuis in The Hague—home of the Vermeer masterpiece—and now celebrating 200 years since opening its doors to art lovers.

A professional freelance photographer working in advertising for many brands, NGOs (including Unicef), arts organizations, and in fashion, Caroline Sikkenk was inspired by Vermeer’s iconic ‘Girl with the Pearl Earring’ to create a series of portraits featuring girls—and boys—with pearls. No longer one girl, she is every gender, age, and race, all photographed in poses and in golden light reminiscent of the original masterpiece, revealing the essence of Vermeer’s beautiful Girl in each figure.

MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW, now in its 5th year, celebrates the Art (paintings, sculptures, works on paper, photography, etc.) created by the talented artists working in advertising, commercial design, and related fields. The artwork is displayed on digital screens for the month of May at the Westfield World Trade Center inside the iconic Oculus in New York city—a shopping and dining destination, transit hub in downtown Manhattan.

“The Girls with Pearls” feature show can be seen for 20 seconds, every 16 minutes, 24/7 from May 15 to May 21, 2022, at the West Concourse, between Brookfield Place and the Oculus in the World Trade Center Underpass on 4 monumental screens. This feature alternates with the group show which includes “The Girls with Pearls”.

For more information about MvVO and AD ART SHOW http://mvvoart.com

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Benefiting Women Artists and Art Organizations in Ukraine

Suzanna BowlingMay 11, 2022
Read More

Paparazzo Extraordinaire Ron Galella Opening at The Pierre

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2022
Read More

Meet Ukrainian Artist Tatyana Horoshko

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2022
Read More

Visit The Golden Age of Broadway At Home in Virtual Exhibit

Suzanna BowlingMay 8, 2022
Read More

Events in May Have to Do With Flowers, Festivals, Art and Biking

Suzanna BowlingApril 30, 2022
Read More

Gigantic Sculptures “Wave Hello” to New Yorkers on Broadway in the Garment District

Suzanna BowlingApril 22, 2022
Read More

Celebrate Earth Day with a printmaking workshop led by CMA Artist-Educator Ciana Malchione

Suzanna BowlingApril 21, 2022
Read More

You’ll Be Swell! You’ll Be Great! The Fine Art of Performance

Suzanna BowlingApril 19, 2022
Read More

Applications Being Accepted For The Clio Art Fair

Suzanna BowlingApril 5, 2022
Read More