MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2022 Presents “Girls With Pearls” by Caroline Sikkenk “Girls With Pearls” By Caroline Sikkenk Inspired by Vermeer

MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2022 will feature selections from an extraordinary series of photographs by Dutch photographer Caroline Sikkenk. The photos will be displayed on monumental digital advertising screens May 15 to May 21, 2022, in a special show within the larger AD ART SHOW, and on the MvVO ART Artsy gallery page. Caroline Sikkenk’s participation in AD ART SHOW is being supported by the American Friends of the Mauritshuis and the Mauritshuis in The Hague—home of the Vermeer masterpiece—and now celebrating 200 years since opening its doors to art lovers.

A professional freelance photographer working in advertising for many brands, NGOs (including Unicef), arts organizations, and in fashion, Caroline Sikkenk was inspired by Vermeer’s iconic ‘Girl with the Pearl Earring’ to create a series of portraits featuring girls—and boys—with pearls. No longer one girl, she is every gender, age, and race, all photographed in poses and in golden light reminiscent of the original masterpiece, revealing the essence of Vermeer’s beautiful Girl in each figure.

MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW, now in its 5th year, celebrates the Art (paintings, sculptures, works on paper, photography, etc.) created by the talented artists working in advertising, commercial design, and related fields. The artwork is displayed on digital screens for the month of May at the Westfield World Trade Center inside the iconic Oculus in New York city—a shopping and dining destination, transit hub in downtown Manhattan.

“The Girls with Pearls” feature show can be seen for 20 seconds, every 16 minutes, 24/7 from May 15 to May 21, 2022, at the West Concourse, between Brookfield Place and the Oculus in the World Trade Center Underpass on 4 monumental screens. This feature alternates with the group show which includes “The Girls with Pearls”.

For more information about MvVO and AD ART SHOW http://mvvoart.com