MvVO ART Announces AD ART SHOW 2021 Winners

MvVO ART hosted a virtual show opening featuring special guest artist Chad Smith, and announced the winners of AD ART SHOW 2021. Chad Smith, the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer and a noted contemporary artist, opened the event by celebrating the creativity of the artists of advertising.

The MvVO ART jury of collectors selected the painter Jessica Alazraki to receive top honors. She received a Specialty Clio in Contemporary Art and a Creative Immersion Day at NBCUniversal (AD ART SHOW presenting sponsor). Hyun Jung Ji and Chanell Angeli were also named Show Winners. Additional finalists: Aerosyn-Lex Mestrovic, Marco Gallotta, Stevenson Michel and Michael Wente.

Time Wind-up Bird (Hyun Jung Ji)

“It’s definitely the year of women in Art and Advertising,” said Maria van Vlodrop, MvVO ART President and Founder. “All three of this year’s winners are women and that doesn’t surprise me at all, as the field has many talented women artists. AD ART SHOW 2021’s 130 artists come from diverse backgrounds and life experiences. These artists represent the kind of fresh perspectives and individual voices that have always been the creative fuel of the advertising industry and generate excitement among art collectors.”

Please Wait Blooming In Progress (Chanell Angeli)

Ms. Alazraki is an accomplished figurative painter using vibrant colors that invite the viewer into her subject’s world. Hyun Jung Ji explores the surrealistic realm where culture and memory meet, with a meticulous, illustrative style. Chanell Angelique Skyers is a mixed media artist, creating evocative works, referencing her Caribbean heritage.

AD ART SHOW, now in its fourth year, celebrates the talented artists of advertising and related fields. The artworks are displayed on the monumental screens inside the Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center and on online on Artsy—where collectors will find the works for sale.

In keeping with the historical connections between ART and Advertising, AD ART SHOW included influential figures from Advertising in both the initial selection committee and the jury that determines the winning artists. Pum Lefebure, of Design Army joined the selection committee. Nils Leonard, of Uncommon Creative Studio was on the jury. Bennett D. Bennett of 600 and Rising, served as the jury chair. Art World representatives include Eric Shiner, of Pioneer Works; Jose Diaz, of the Andy Warhol Museum, Kayla Coleman, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and Laura Skoler, Board of Directors of the New Museum.

MvVO ART created AD ART SHOW to bridge the gap between ART and Advertising with a platform that offers exposure—and the opportunity to get discovered—to the talented artists of advertising. AD ART SHOW may help the Art world discover the next Andy Warhol and it will remind everyone that Advertising is home to exceptional creative talent.