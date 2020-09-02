MvVO ART Brings Glory to New York City with AD ART SHOW

MvVO ART presents AD ART SHOW 2020 is up and running at the Oculus in the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City and online on the Artsy Gallery platform.

With the ongoing support of presenting sponsor NBCUniversal and in partnership with Westfield World Trade Center, last night’s virtual reception was a grand success. This open this all-digital, month-long, contemporary art show virtual opening was hosted by Bravo’s Project Runway Judge, Brandon Maxwell.

“Like everyone I am home a lot these days. I realize how important it is to surround yourself with positive energy, things that you love and things that feed your soul, ” said Maxwell about his passion for the show.

AD ART SHOW, now in its third year, features artwork by the artists of advertising—artists following in the footsteps of Warhol, Haring, Rockwell, Magritte and many famous names in Art who worked in advertising and related fields.

This innovative all-digital show displays artworks by 135 talented contemporary artists on the monumental screens of the Oculus. The art is for sale on the MvVO ART Artsy gallery as of September 1, 2020 via MvVOART.com

“Nothing, not even a pandemic, stops the creative spirit of our artists. The resilience of our artists—and of New Yorkers—is evident in our determination to go forward and bring the pleasure of discovering new artists, both in person and online, during these challenging times.” Maria van Vlodrop, MvVO ART- AD ART SHOW Founder & CEO, also named top ten cultural shaper in the pandemic and beyond in Adweek’s 100 creative list, commented.

The location in the Westfield World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan is emblematic of the revitalization of the neighborhood and of New York’s role as world leader in the arts.

While most of New York’s famous arts institutions are closed or slowly reopening, AD ART SHOW at the Oculus offers art lovers a spacious and FREE art destination. Visitors will also receive a free coffee and sweet to go from Eataly situated inside the Oculus on the third floor. The free coupon can be downloaded on the MvVO ART website and you can ask for it at Eataly at the Oculus, all as of September 1.

Visiting hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm & Sunday, 12am-6pm (September 1-30/Free entrance)

MvVO ART is closely working with NBCUniversal as presenting sponsor and in partnership with Westfield. Other sponsors and partners include: The Clio Awards, 600 & Rising, Artnet, Artsy, Artful Circle, The One Club for Creativity, WPP, GroupM, Zenith, Morzy and MRY, SVA (the School for Visual Art), The Downtown Alliance, NYCxDESIGN, Franklin Furnace, Lawlor Media Group, the Gradient, To Practice_Practice, Gameday Creative, Corea Creative, VRWAIBAIO and Eataly.

The MvVO ART team includes: Maria Van Vlodrop Founder & CEO; Isaac Aden, Chief Curator, Roger Allen Bentley, Chief Creative and a team of Art, Advertising and marketing professionals. For more information about the MvVO ART visit here.