MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

My, My, My – It’s ALREADY Cinco de Mayo

My, My, My – It’s ALREADY Cinco de Mayo

It’s hard to believe it is spring much less a few days away from the month of May. But, hey time is flying and we are happy about one major holiday coming up.

Cinco de Mayo is next week and we are saying cheers in style with these amazing cocktails for the holiday. PATRÓN Tequila is mixing up the fun with these spicy and sweet delights.

Watermelon Basil Margarita

1.5 oz    Patrón Reposado

1 oz       Fresh watermelon juice or puree

1 oz       Fresh lime juice

1 oz       Agave nectar

3            Basil leaves or basil simple syrup

+            Watermelon wedge or dehydrated lime wheel for garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and wedge of watermelon or dehydrated lime wheel.

Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita

1.5 oz    PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz      Fresh lime juice

.5 oz      Pineapple juice

.5 oz      Agave nectar

1            Pinch of smoked paprika

+            Smoked sea salt rim

+            Lime for garnish

METHOD: Prepare a rocks glass by moistening the rim and rolling it in smoked sea salt. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill. Fine strain over fresh ice cubes in the prepared glass. Garnish with a lime and a dusting of smoked paprika.

Or just go with your traditional margarita. Everyone has their own special twist on the classic drink.

Here is to making your own holiday fun. Happy CInco de Mayo!!!

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Commercial Sanitation and Safety in Restaurants and Kitchens- An Overview by John Spach

WriterApril 23, 2021
Read More

A Gift From the Land – Earth Day Celebration with Côté Mas

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 23, 2021
Read More

Darius Jasinski Talks about the Three Types of Soup to Stay Healthy and Savor Your Taste Buds

WriterApril 23, 2021
Read More

When Buying a Tea Subscription Package, There Are a Few Things to Think About

WriterApril 21, 2021
Read More

Josh Groban Brings Magical Musical Fun with Bush’s

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 7, 2021
Read More
Easter Cake

Gluten Free Easter Treats

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2021
Read More

Easter Treats

Suzanna BowlingApril 3, 2021
Read More

Exquisite Weekend Delights at Luxurious Palm Beach International Boat Show

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 30, 2021
Read More

Prime Meat Rokko A Welcome Addition To Hell’s Kitchen

Suzanna BowlingMarch 27, 2021
Read More