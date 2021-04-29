My, My, My – It’s ALREADY Cinco de Mayo

It’s hard to believe it is spring much less a few days away from the month of May. But, hey time is flying and we are happy about one major holiday coming up.

Cinco de Mayo is next week and we are saying cheers in style with these amazing cocktails for the holiday. PATRÓN Tequila is mixing up the fun with these spicy and sweet delights.

Watermelon Basil Margarita

1.5 oz Patrón Reposado

1 oz Fresh watermelon juice or puree

1 oz Fresh lime juice

1 oz Agave nectar

3 Basil leaves or basil simple syrup

+ Watermelon wedge or dehydrated lime wheel for garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and wedge of watermelon or dehydrated lime wheel.

Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Agave nectar

1 Pinch of smoked paprika

+ Smoked sea salt rim

+ Lime for garnish

METHOD: Prepare a rocks glass by moistening the rim and rolling it in smoked sea salt. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill. Fine strain over fresh ice cubes in the prepared glass. Garnish with a lime and a dusting of smoked paprika.

Or just go with your traditional margarita. Everyone has their own special twist on the classic drink.

Here is to making your own holiday fun. Happy CInco de Mayo!!!