My Stephen Sondheim Playlist

My heart broke instantaneously when I heard of Stephen Sondheim’s passing. I started singing “Every Day a Little Death” from A Little Night Music. When I was given the album shown above, I was hooked. Here are a few of my favorite Sondheim performances.

The first whole Sondheim show I listened to was Anyone Can Whistle and I instantaneously fell in love.

One of the fist shows I performed in was A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To A Forum. Here from that show is “Everybody Ought to have a Maid”.

In a few weeks I will see and review the new version of Company. I saw the original. My favorite piece has been cut. Here is Tick Tock and the fabulous Donna McKechnie and Liz Callaway.

From Pacific Overtures I loved “Chrysanthemum Tea” and “Next”.

Playing right now at Classic Stage Company Assassins. Here is a cut number called “The Flag Song,”

From Dick Tracy and Merrily We Roll Along two fabulous pieces.

Sondheim’s leading ladies singing some of his best songs. Elaine Stritch, Bernadette Peters, Donna Murphy, Audra McDonald, Marin Mazzie, Patti LuPone.

It is Sondheim’s music that haunts.

One of the best productions I saw was the revival of Sunday In The Park With George. Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Finishing The Hat’ is a masterpiece.

Stephen, I will miss your music and your lyrics which reached into my soul. “Move On” with grace as theatre sadly will miss your compositions that sink into the unreached places and unrepressed emotions that you gave us voice to.

I haven’t put the most famous and I skipped some of your shows, but your music will live on.