My View: A Face For Radio and Much More

As the old joke goes “he has a face for radio”….Well, Bob Merrill Legends Radio host and interviewer also has the face, demeanor, and musicianship to be a vocalist/bandleader.  He brought the group Sunnnyside Swing to the Persson Hall at The Kravis Center last night for an evening of hits from The Great American Songbook.  I used to always wonder what those comforting voices on the radio looked like.  When I first met “The Old Jock” Legends founder Dick Robinson he kinda looked exactly like he sounded, trustworthy and impressive.  It was nice to realize that Merrill, the guy pushing the buttons and talking about the tunes he selects on his radio program Legends After Dark is also capable of performing them.  An added treat was Bob’s special guest famed jazz pianist Bill Mays.

Hailing from Delray Beach, Sunnyside Swing strives to preserve and perpetuate the unique artistry of early American popular music.  The band’s repertoire includes a fresh take on vintage jazz, blues, and country swing tunes from the 1910s-1950s, as well as originals in the style of these traditional genres.

BOB MERRILL

JILL LURIE & BOBB MERRILL

TOM REGIS

PAUL SHEWCHUK

BILL MAYS

JILL LURIE & BOB MERRILL

SUNNYSIDE SWING

