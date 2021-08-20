MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: A Knock Out Performance For This Year’s Cabaret Convention

 Situated 1,037 miles from Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center is a Cabaret space that recently was utilized as the backdrop for a filmed segment in this year’s Cabaret Convention.  Last night, Jill & Rich Switzer the celebrated South Florida husband and wife musical team entertained an audience at Table 26 in Palm Beach.  Part of their performance was captured live for showing at the virtual part of the upcoming Mabel Mercer Foundation’s Cabaret Convention in New York City.   

Usually spread over 3 or 4 days, this year’s convention will have it’s only live event on opening night.  The Oct. 27th evening will have a star studded line-up of Cabaret performers hosted by Artistic Director KT Sullivan.  The bevy of additional Cabaret artists will appear virtually on subsequent days.  We were at a table at the Table 26 Cabaret as Jill appropriately sang….”.Life Is A Cabaret” for the patrons and the cameras.  You can see the performance at this year’s

Cabaret Convention or better still Come To A Cabaret night at Table 26.  

It was a “knock out” performance, and Khaliah Ali the champs daughter at our table agreed.

Chef Martha, Craig Neier, Khaliah Ali, Eda Sorokoff
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer, Cielo Blue, Rich Switzer
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer & Sanford Fisher
Deborah Silver
Jill Switzer, Khaliah Ali, Eda Sorokoff

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

