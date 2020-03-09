My View: A Menu Special That’s Very Special at Table 26…..Steve Tyrell

There has never been a “menu special” more special than the one that Table 26 served up last night. Steve Tyrell one of the most celebrated crooners of American Songbook standards returned to Eddie & Ozzies popular restaurant and brought the excitement, glamour, and great music that used to reign in the legendary Royal Room back to the Palm Beach area. The food at Table 26 has some secret ingredients that stimulate the palate and Steve Tyrell possesses the melodic secret ingredients that stimulate your musical palate. It’s that combination of exceptional melody, harmony, rhythm, and his vocal expression that make the songs of the great American composers and lyricists come to life.

The temporary configuration of the restaurant for Tyrell’s engagement harked back to the ambience of the golden age of nightclubs, and there was even a great “warm up” act to start the evening off. Local celebrity performers and Legend Radio hosts Jill and Rich Switzer got the music started with their perky personalities and expert musicianship and set the tone for the main event. The audience comprised a who’s who in Palm Beach. Spotted at ringside cheering Steve was “The Old Jock” Dick Robinson who keeps The Great American Songbook playing world-wide on his radio stations and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross. Steve Tyrell’s March 8-11th engagement at Table 26 is sold out.

Steve Tyrell

Steve Tyrell

Steve Tyrell

Ozzie & Eddie

Jill Switzer

Jill Switzer

Steve Tyrell, Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King

Steve Tyrell & Stephen Sorokoff

Jill Switzer & Eddie Schmidt

Nicolas King, Sally Taglialatella, Dom Taglialatella, Steve Tyrell, Jill Switzer

Jill Switzer, Eddie Schmidt, Nicolas King

Wayne Hosford, Steve Tyrell, Avery Sommers

Sally Robinson, Steve Tyrell, Dick Robinson, Helen Spaneas

Steve Tyrell & Jill Switzer

Sandy Fisher, Issane Fisher, Eda Sorokoff, Dick Robinson

Steve Tyrell & Stephen M. Ross

Table 26