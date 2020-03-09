MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: A Menu Special That’s Very Special at Table 26…..Steve Tyrell

My View: A Menu Special That’s Very Special at Table 26…..Steve Tyrell

There has never been a “menu special” more special than the one that Table 26 served up last night.  Steve Tyrell one of the most celebrated crooners of American Songbook standards returned to Eddie & Ozzies popular restaurant and brought the excitement, glamour, and great music that used to reign in the legendary Royal Room back to the Palm Beach area.   The food at Table 26 has some secret ingredients that stimulate the palate and Steve Tyrell possesses the melodic secret ingredients that stimulate your musical palate.   It’s that combination of exceptional melody, harmony, rhythm, and his vocal expression that make the songs of the great American composers and lyricists come to life.  

The temporary configuration of the restaurant for Tyrell’s engagement harked back to the ambience of the golden age of nightclubs, and there was even a great “warm up” act to start the evening off.   Local celebrity performers and Legend Radio hosts Jill and Rich Switzer got the music started with their perky personalities and expert musicianship and set the tone for the main event.  The audience comprised a who’s who in Palm Beach.  Spotted at ringside cheering Steve was “The Old Jock” Dick Robinson who keeps The Great American Songbook playing world-wide on his radio stations and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross.  Steve Tyrell’s March 8-11th engagement at Table 26 is sold out.

Steve Tyrell
Steve Tyrell
Steve Tyrell
Ozzie & Eddie
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer
Steve Tyrell, Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King
Steve Tyrell & Stephen Sorokoff
Jill Switzer & Eddie Schmidt
Nicolas King, Sally Taglialatella, Dom Taglialatella, Steve Tyrell, Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer, Eddie Schmidt, Nicolas King
Wayne Hosford, Steve Tyrell, Avery Sommers
Sally Robinson, Steve Tyrell, Dick Robinson, Helen Spaneas
Steve Tyrell & Jill Switzer
Sandy Fisher, Issane Fisher, Eda Sorokoff, Dick Robinson
Steve Tyrell & Stephen M. Ross
Table 26
Steve Tyrell

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Mark William Wows at The Green Room 42 For the 6th Time

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMarch 8, 2020
Read More

Dreams to Broadway From Broadway’s Youngest

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMarch 8, 2020
Read More

Mark Nadler’s Runnin’ Wild: Songs and Scandal of the Roaring Twenties Christens The Hidden Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingMarch 6, 2020
Read More

My View: Rarely Heard About Cabaret…..

Stephen SorokoffMarch 4, 2020
Read More

Join Mark Nadler Monday Night at The Hidden Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingMarch 1, 2020
Read More

My View: Loston Harris Brings The Sounds of Bemelmans to The Kravis Center

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 29, 2020
Read More
Anita Gillette, Mark William

The 2020 MAC Award Nominees

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Broadway By The Year Brings Favorites Max von Essen, Brian Charles Rooney and More To Town Hall

Genevieve Rafter KeddyFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Theatre and Cabaret News: To Kill a Mockingbird, Karen Mason, 10th Annual Clive Barnes Awards and Paper Mill Playhouse

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 26, 2020
Read More