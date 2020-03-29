MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: A Recipe To Take You To Another Place

The ingredients: 

1- Probably one of the greatest jazz/pop/vocalist/entertainers on the planet (2018 Double Grammy nominated) 

2- Add in one of the finest pianist/composer/arranger/vibraphonists I’ve ever heard.

3- Mix with an inspirational song by Leonard Cohen


4-  You must listen all the way through….I guarantee you will come to a better place. 

5- LISTEN TO IT HERE....

How it was created by musically social distancing: 

Clint Holmes filmed his vocal at home in Las Vegas.  Christian Tamburr filmed piano accompaniment at his home in Raleigh NC.  Christian, having recently adding video editing to his skills combined the two performances.  

The History: 

Hallelujah is a song that Clint and Christian have been performing together for well over 6 years and it’s one of their most exceptional collaborations.  When they first started performing it was part of the large show they opened at the Palazzo Casino in Las Vegas, and was the only duet moment without the band that they got to do in the scope of a very big band and enormous stage production.  They made it a point to treat Hallelujah differently every night in the show to create a new special moment at every performance.  To accomplish this they decided not to be confined by any specific arrangement and just play off of each other.  Clint channels some very personal feelings to connect the lyrics he sings with his own life, giving each performance of this song one that feels almost like an original.  

From Christian:

“Clint Holmes is one of the best vocalists I’ve ever worked with that has the ability to internalize a lyric and make it so personal.  It’s hard not to follow that journey musically in accompaniment, and so it’s always a very emotional moment whenever we perform the song.  Even though Clint and I are separated by thousands of miles, watching the video come together it felt like we were literally right there together doing it.  I can hear his pauses, his breaths, where he ramps his voice and where he pulls back.  It’s so etched in my mind it was surprise how the same emotions surfaced as I recorded the piano solely by myself.”

Instagram handles:

@clintholmeslv
@christiantamburrproductions

Clint Holmes
Christian Tamburr
Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff, Clint Holms, Will Friedwald
Tedd Firth, Ken Laub, Stephen Sorokoff, Veronica Swift, Eda Sorokoff, Clint Holmes, Nicolas King
Eda Sorokoff, Clint Holmes, Jill Switzer
Billy Stritch, Eda Sorokoff, Clint Holmes
Christian Tambourr & Clint Holmes

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Beth Malone, Fun Home,Michael Cerveris

What To Watch March 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMarch 29, 2020
Read More

My View: Dean Did It On TV Deana Did it on Facebook

Stephen SorokoffMarch 28, 2020
Read More
Lea Salonga

What To Watch March 28th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMarch 28, 2020
Read More

Feinstein’s/54 Below Brings The Best Of The Best To Their Youtube Channel

Suzanna BowlingMarch 26, 2020
Read More

Josephine Beavers Shines at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Jeffery Lyle SegalMarch 18, 2020
Read More

Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Judy Kuhn and Kellie O’Hara in Stars In The House Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky

Suzanna BowlingMarch 18, 2020
Read More

My View: Didn’t Have To Get Dressed For This Show

Stephen SorokoffMarch 17, 2020
Read More

Telly Leung and Alice Ripley Will Still Put on a Show as They Plan to Live Stream Concert

Suzanna BowlingMarch 14, 2020
Read More

My View: Tyrell & Table 26 Remind Us There Will Again Be A “Sunny Side Of The Street”

Stephen SorokoffMarch 12, 2020
Read More