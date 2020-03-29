My View: A Recipe To Take You To Another Place

The ingredients:

1- Probably one of the greatest jazz/pop/vocalist/entertainers on the planet (2018 Double Grammy nominated)

2- Add in one of the finest pianist/composer/arranger/vibraphonists I’ve ever heard.

3- Mix with an inspirational song by Leonard Cohen



4- You must listen all the way through….I guarantee you will come to a better place.

5- LISTEN TO IT HERE....

How it was created by musically social distancing:

Clint Holmes filmed his vocal at home in Las Vegas. Christian Tamburr filmed piano accompaniment at his home in Raleigh NC. Christian, having recently adding video editing to his skills combined the two performances.

The History:

Hallelujah is a song that Clint and Christian have been performing together for well over 6 years and it’s one of their most exceptional collaborations. When they first started performing it was part of the large show they opened at the Palazzo Casino in Las Vegas, and was the only duet moment without the band that they got to do in the scope of a very big band and enormous stage production. They made it a point to treat Hallelujah differently every night in the show to create a new special moment at every performance. To accomplish this they decided not to be confined by any specific arrangement and just play off of each other. Clint channels some very personal feelings to connect the lyrics he sings with his own life, giving each performance of this song one that feels almost like an original.

From Christian:

“Clint Holmes is one of the best vocalists I’ve ever worked with that has the ability to internalize a lyric and make it so personal. It’s hard not to follow that journey musically in accompaniment, and so it’s always a very emotional moment whenever we perform the song. Even though Clint and I are separated by thousands of miles, watching the video come together it felt like we were literally right there together doing it. I can hear his pauses, his breaths, where he ramps his voice and where he pulls back. It’s so etched in my mind it was surprise how the same emotions surfaced as I recorded the piano solely by myself.”

