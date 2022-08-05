MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: A Soprano Learning How To Swing With A Master Teacher

My View: A Soprano Learning How To Swing With A Master Teacher

It’s really obvious to say this, but I must, as to tonight it would appear that Melissa Errico has found her Henry Higgins in Billy Stritch! Fact.

Errico has been conquering the scene lately singing all kinds of music from from noir to show tunes to classic soprano fare and is now starting to work with symphonies and she and Stritch have undeniable “chemistry”, making this look like they’ll be teaming up for a while, if the audience has anything to say about it!

This was a really entertaining show, great song selection, and Ms. Errico’s humor is very reminiscent of the late, great Mary Cleere Haran.  She’s a “smarty pants”, she’s beautiful and, of course, she has this voice that is unlike any other and learning to use in so many ways that it’s becoming a multi-faceted diamond, at this juncture of her musical growth.

Billy has done some beautiful arrangements and plays like a fantasy dream come true.  He was also there for Errico every step of the way.

Well Done, Professor Higgins!

Well Done, Eliza

Look for them…..It’s an irresistible combination of talents.

MELISSA ERRICO & BILLY STRITCH

MELISSA ERRICO

BILLY STRITCH & MELISSA ERRICO

MELISSA ERRICO

BILLY STRITCH & MELISSA ERRICO

BILLY STRITCH

BILLY STRITCH & MELISSA ERRICO

BILLY STRITCH & MELISSA ERRICO

MICHELE LEE, BILLY STRITCH, MELISSA ERRICO, EDA SOROKOFF, DEBORAH WINGERT

DOUG MAJOR, BILLY STRITCH, MICHELE LEE, STEPHEN SOROKOFF

MARK SENDROFF, JASON BARUCH, EDA BARUCH, STEVE BARUCH

EDA SOROKOFF, MICHELE LEE, LEE ROY REAMS

