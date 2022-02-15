MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: A Surprise Musical Valentine at The Pelican Cafe….KT Sullivan

EDA SOROKOFF, CATHERINE ADLER, HELMUT KOLLER, ROB RUSSELL, KT SULLIVAN, STEPHEN SOROKOFF
ROB RUSSELL, KT SULLIVAN, STEPHEN SOROKOFF

Broadway, Cabaret, Concert superstar, and artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation was at a table at the Pelican Cafe Cabaret last night and guess what………Rob Russell ( Mr. Palm Beach) interrupted her dinner and invited KT up to join local singing sensation Alexandra Lewis and famed pianist Rick Krieve (Deana Martin MD).  Needless to say guests in the dinner cafe got an unexpected treat as the legendary artist graciously “sang for her supper” accompanied by her temporary musical director Stephen Sorokoff.

KT who most recently starred with Steve Ross in The Irish Rep’s presentation of “Love, Noel” usually headlines at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, CLUB RaYe in Paris, The Pheasantry in London, and countless concert venues around the world was also recently presented on PBS in her award winning Sondheim show with Jeff Harnar filmed at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

The special house guest of the Sorokoff’s was brought to the Pelican Cabaret by Broadway producer Catherine Adler, artist Helmut Koller and Eda & Stephen thinking she was just going out for a casual dinner.  What a Valentine’s Day present for all the romantics in attendance at the Pelican Cafe last night!

EDA SOROKOFF, CATHERINE ADLER, HELMUT KOLLER, ROB RUSSELL, KT SULLIVAN, STEPHEN SOROKOFF

RICK KRIEVE & ALEXANDRA LEWIS

RICK KRIEVE

ROB RUSSELL & ALEXANDRA LEWIS

Rob Russell & KT Sullivan

KT SULLIVAN & HELMUT KOLLER

MARK FRANGIONE & KT SULLIVAN

KT SULLIVAN

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

