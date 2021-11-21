MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Columns

My View: Alan Broadbent and”Trio In Motion” at “The Jazz Corner Of The World”

My View: Alan Broadbent and”Trio In Motion” at “The Jazz Corner Of The World”

Sometimes advertising and catch phrases become outdated and are not reflective of the current environment.  Not so with “The Jazz Corner Of The World”.  Birdland is still the rightful possessor of that Charlie Parker quote, and one need have only been in the audience Saturday night to hear Jazz great Alan Broadbent and his trio to understand the legitimacy of that nickname.  Broadbent’s fingers produced melodic lines in a continuous elegant flow of notes that were breathtaking as he ranged over the keyboard like a ballet dancer.  The interplay between Harvie S on bass and Billy Mintz was a true love affair of great jazz musicians at their best.

“Trio in Motion” is the title of two time Grammy Award winning pianist Alan Broadbent’s latest album.  It’s release was celebrated last night at Birdland as Alan was joined by his long time collaborators Harvie S and Bill Mintz as they continued the tradition of the planet’s greatest musicians hanging  out on that hallowed corner of the world of jazz on 44th street in New York City.

Alan Broadbent’s career took off at the age of 19 when he received a Downbeat Magazine scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston. In 1969 he was asked to join Woody Herman’s band as his pianist and arranger for 3 years and was quickly invited into the studio scene as a pianist for the great Nelson Riddle, David Rose and Johnny Mandel. In the early 90s he was asked to be a part of Natalie Cole’s famous “Unforgettable” cd, at which time he toured as her pianist and conductor. At this time he wrote an orchestral arrangement for her second video with her dad, “When I Fall In Love”, which won him his first Grammy Award for “best orchestral arrangement accompanying a vocal”.

Shortly after, he became a member of Charlie Haden’s Quartet West, touring the festivals of Europe, UK and the USA. It was while with this group that he won his second Grammy, an orchestral accompaniment written for Shirley Horn of Leonard Bernstein’s “Lonely Town”.

As a soloist and with his jazz trio, Broadbent has been nominated for Grammys twice for best instrumental performance, in the company of such artists as Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins and Keith Jarrett. In 2007 he was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit, an honor he holds in high regard.

Broadbent is Diana Krall’s conductor for her occasional orchestra concerts. Recently he has been the arranger on Glenn Frey’s cd with strings, “After Hours”, and wrote six string arrangements for Sir Paul McCartney’s “Kisses On The Bottom” with the London Symphony.

It has been his lifelong goal, through his orchestral arrangements and jazz improvisations, to discover, in popular music and standard songs, deeper feelings of communication and love.

BILLY MINTZ,HARVEY S, ALAN BROADBENT
ALAN BROADBENT
GIANNI VALENTI, HARVIE S, ALAN BROADBENT
ALAN BROADBENT
ALAN BROADBENT
ALAN BROADBENT
BILLY MINTZ, HARVIE S, ALAN BROADBENT
ALAN BROADBENT
BIRDLAND THEATER

Related Items
Columns

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Columns

My View: Opening Night-An Evening With Whitney

Stephen SorokoffNovember 15, 2021
Read More

My View: Peter Cincotti Owned The Piano at Birdland Last Night

Stephen SorokoffNovember 11, 2021
Read More

My View: I’m In The Mood For Linda Purl

Stephen SorokoffNovember 8, 2021
Read More

My View: It’s All Good News About The Piano and The Stecher Horowitz Foundation

Stephen SorokoffNovember 5, 2021
Read More

My View: The Cabaret Convention-An Emotional Return

Stephen SorokoffOctober 28, 2021
Read More

My View: And Then There Is Marilyn Maye

Stephen SorokoffOctober 26, 2021
Read More

Expandable or Retractable Dog Gate – Which Is Best For Stairs?

WriterOctober 26, 2021
Read More

My View: We Thrilled to Fiddler in Yiddish..We Kvelled as Isaac Sutton Sang the Score in Hebew

Stephen SorokoffOctober 25, 2021
Read More

Dogs Against Fauci The Cruelty of a Psychopath

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2021
Read More