My View: All Cell Phone Cameras & CBS Turned on Marilyn Maye Last Night

Friends, Celebrities, Fans, Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio, together with Mo Rocca and the CBS Sunday Morning Show crew were all in the Cabaret Room at The Wick Theater last night for a momentous performance by Marilyn Maye on the occasion of her 93rd Birthday.  It wasn’t only CBS that had it’s cameras on for this momentous event.  Everyone in the audience seemed to have a cell phone camera pointed at Marilyn Maye.

Politics may divide us but if there is one person who possess the ability to unite the people albeit by means of her musical integrity and talent it is Marilyn Maye.  Anyone who has ever attended a performance of hers over the years has usually come away with the opinion that Marilyn Maye is one of the greatest singers and performers of American popular music that has ever walked out on a stage.

For many years Florida has had a reputation for being the place where older folks retire and slow down but it has also become increasingly apparent that there is a vibrancy and energy in the sunshine state created by the older generation who grew up loving live entertainment. It was on display on the stage of the Wick Cabaret last night as Marilyn, accompanied by the acclaimed pianist of another generation Billy Stritch brought the audience to standing ovations and cheers many times during her show.  Some senior athletes down here may have downsized their tennis game to Pickle Ball size but Marilyn still plays on a full musical court with the skill, vocal dexterity, and stamina of a true champion.  

The only thing that does divide our country are the people who have heard this breathtaking singer and those that somehow have missed one of her 76 performances on the Johnny Carson Tonight Show ( she was his favorite) and other numerous variety TV appearances.  These are the same folks that didn’t frequent the top supper clubs, theaters, and concert halls in the United States or purchased her hit RCA Broadway Albums.  For the rest of us she has been the musical joy of a lifetime.  Folks leaving the Cabaret last night after Marilyn’s performance on her 93rd Birthday all seemed to be saying “I’ll have what she’s having”……… Happy Birthday Marilyn.

Marilyn Maye’s engagement was sponsored by Legends Radio which was celebrating it’s 7th anniversary broadcasting the Great American Songbook. Jill & Rich Switzer performers and radio personalities hosted the evening, and longtime Marilyn friend, founder of Legends Radio “The Old Jock” Dick Robinson was in the house to lead off the festivities.  

Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye
Kimberly Wick, Marilyn Maye, Marilynn Wick
Marilyn Maye
Dick Robinson, Mo Rocca, Richard Jay-Alexander
Dick Robinson & Mo Rocca
Mark Sendroff & Mo Rocca
Billy Stritch & Deborah Silver
Randy Roberts & Countess Luann de Lesseps
Countess Luann de Lesseps & Jill Switzer
Marilyn Maye & Richard Jay-Alexander
Marilyn Maye & Nicolas King
Mo Rocca & Eda Sorokoff
Catherine Adler, Dottie Wang, Clare Coco
Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Helmut Koller, Catherine Adler
Richard’s Gardenias
Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye & Dick Robinson
Stephen Sorokoff, Marilynn Wick, Kimberly Wick

