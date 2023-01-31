My View: “America’s Got Talent”…A Lot Of It Is In Palm Beach

I don’t know if the Census Bureau keeps track of how many Open Mics there are in the United States but add another one to the list…..Cafe Centro in Palm Beach. If you’ve ever attended others, such as the legendary Gold Standard of Open Mics Jim Caruso’s Cast Party at Birdland in New York City, or Kelly Clinton’s Variety “Sit IN” in Las Vegas or Michael Orland’s Celebrity filled one at Oscar’s in Palm Springs, you have undoubtedly experienced a fun filled evening and an opportunity to discover new talent. You might even have been at one that had some super-stars perform or be an audience member. Well, “America’s Got Talent” and last night’s performances showed that a lot of it is in the Palm Beach area.

A talented and entertaining bunch of local singers turned out for a pop up Open Mic hosted by Meri Ziev at Cafe Centro, which is fast becoming the go to music/dinning venue for enthusiasts of live music in South Florida.

Rob Russell, affectionally known as “Mr. Palm Beach” will be hosting a monthly Monday Open Mic series in the Cabaret at Cafe Centro starting February 6th, reviving a tradition Rob began at the famed Royal Room at the Colony Hotel. Expect to see some of Rob’s famous show-biz friends show up for his Open Mic and an audience filled with fans.

Pianist Bobby Peaco supplied the spot on accompaniment for the wide range of singing styles.

The event was produced by Meri Ziev & David Meulemans

The performers: Meri Ziev, Terry Ross, JayCee Driesen, John LaRiviere, Jamila Smith, Susan Winter, Scott Segall, Rachel Metz Hunter, Deb Berman, Richard Forbes, Rob Russell, Jessica Jane Rucker, Eli Jacobson, Melissa Boher Jacobson, Randy Zinkus