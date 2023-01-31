Cabaret

My View: “America’s Got Talent”…A Lot Of It Is In Palm Beach

I don’t know if the Census Bureau keeps track of how many Open Mics there are in the United States but add another one to the list…..Cafe Centro in Palm Beach.  If you’ve ever attended others, such as the legendary Gold Standard of Open Mics Jim Caruso’s Cast Party at Birdland in New York City, or Kelly Clinton’s Variety “Sit IN” in Las Vegas or Michael Orland’s Celebrity filled one at Oscar’s in Palm Springs, you have undoubtedly experienced a fun filled evening and an opportunity to discover new talent.  You might even have been at one that had some super-stars perform or be an audience member.  Well, “America’s Got Talent” and last night’s performances showed that a lot of it is in the Palm Beach area.

A talented and entertaining bunch of local singers turned out for a pop up Open Mic hosted by Meri Ziev at Cafe Centro, which is fast becoming the go to music/dinning venue for enthusiasts of live music in South Florida.

Rob Russell, affectionally known as “Mr. Palm Beach” will be hosting a monthly Monday Open Mic series in the Cabaret at Cafe Centro starting February 6th, reviving a tradition Rob began at the famed Royal Room at the Colony Hotel.  Expect to see some of Rob’s famous show-biz friends show up for his Open Mic and an audience filled with fans.

Pianist Bobby Peaco supplied the spot on accompaniment for the wide range of singing styles.

The event was produced by Meri Ziev & David Meulemans

The performers: Meri Ziev, Terry Ross, JayCee Driesen, John LaRiviere, Jamila Smith, Susan Winter, Scott Segall, Rachel Metz Hunter, Deb Berman, Richard Forbes, Rob Russell, Jessica Jane Rucker, Eli Jacobson, Melissa Boher Jacobson, Randy Zinkus

MERI ZIEV & ROB RUSSELL

MERI ZIEV

BOBBY PEACO & SUSAN WINTER

EDA SOROKOFF & ROB RUSSELL

ROB RUSSELL

SUSAN WINTER

DEB BERMAN

JAYCEE DRIESEN

RACHEL METZ HUNTER

ELI JACOBSON

JOHN LARIVIERE

JAMILA SMITH

SCOTT SEGALL

MELISSA BOHER JACOBSON

RICHARD FORBES

JESSICA JANE RUCKER

RANDY ZINKUS

TERRY ROSS

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

