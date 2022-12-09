Impresario Craig Neier of William Clare Entertainment hosted a showcase that presented some of the agency’s show stopping acts in the theater at Valencia Reserve in Boyton Beach. The action packed event was attended by a full house of venue bookers and Florida Gated Community entertainment committee members who were busy taking notes and scheduling performers for their stages. Stephen Sorrentino was Master of Ceremonies for the show which displayed the action packed talents of: Generations of Soul, Jesse Hamilton Jr. EleMenTrio, She Will Rock You! ( Stephanie Hodgdon), Showman Frankie Scita, Comedian Kelly MacFarland, Magician Jason Hudy, Rockers Foreigners Journey, and The British Invasion Years.
Cabaret
My View: America’s Got Talent….William Clare Entertainment’s Got Talent
Cabaret
Google+
YouTube
RSS