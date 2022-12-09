Cabaret

My View: America’s Got Talent….William Clare Entertainment’s Got Talent

Impresario Craig Neier of William Clare Entertainment hosted a showcase that presented some of the agency’s show stopping acts in the theater at Valencia Reserve in Boyton Beach. The action packed event was attended by a full house of venue bookers and Florida Gated Community entertainment committee members who were busy taking notes and scheduling performers for their stages.  Stephen Sorrentino was Master of Ceremonies for the show which displayed the action packed talents of:  Generations of Soul, Jesse Hamilton Jr. EleMenTrio, She Will Rock You! ( Stephanie Hodgdon), Showman Frankie Scita,  Comedian Kelly MacFarland, Magician Jason Hudy, Rockers Foreigners Journey, and The British Invasion Years. 

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

