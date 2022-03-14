MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
MY VIEW: An Evening of Charles Calello Hits with Nicolas King, Tomey Sellars, Joseph Leo Bwarie and The Calello Big Band

MY VIEW: An Evening of Charles Calello Hits with Nicolas King, Tomey Sellars, Joseph Leo Bwarie and The Calello Big Band

The amalgamation of music you hear accompanying and supporting a melody line are most times just as important for the arousal of your musical senses as is the original tune itself.  The mood of the song is set by the arrangers ( really composers) who create those sounds.  Charles Calello is one of the best and he has been responsible for more Billboard Chart hits (39) than any other arranger in pop music history.  The15 Grammy Award nominee was also the arranger of most of the FOUR Seasons’ top hits.

You probably know what are called the 3 most important notes in Pop Music.  As Neil Diamond sings (backed by Calello’s music arrangement) and gets to the words “Sweet Caroline” it happens …..the band blares Da Da Daaa (C,B,E ).  That was one of the fun musical moments last night as Charles Calello took the Black Box Boca audience on a musical tour of his treasury of music.  Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Englebert Humperdinck, and many others have enlisted the creativity of Caello, and his talents sit alongside those of Gordon Jenkins, Quincy Jones, Henry Mancini and all the other great musicians of our generation who created the soundtracks of our lives.

Joining Calello’s fantastic big band were super singers Nicolas King and Tomey Sellars who were up to the task of performing some of the most recognizable and exciting music of the last 60 years. 

A special treat was having Joseph Leo Bwarie who starred for 9 years as Frankie Valli on Broadway in the musical Jersey Boys in the audience.  Charles coaxed Joey up to sing some of the iconic music from the Four Seasons songbook. 

Charles wrote those 3 notes that are in everyone’s head when they sing “Sweet Caroline” but he also wrote thousands of others that will be heard for generations to come.

Tomey Sellars, Charles Calello, Nicolas King Joseph Leo Bwarie

Nicolas King & Charles Calello

Tomey Sellars & Charles Calello Big Band

Charles Calello

Nicolas King, Charles Calello, Tomey Sellars

Tomey Sellars

Charles Calello Big Band

Charles Calello & Tomey Sellars

Joseph Leo Bwarie

Tomey Sellars

Nicolas King & Charles Calello

Tomey Sellars, Charles Calello, Joseph Leo Bwarie, Nicolas King

 

 

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

