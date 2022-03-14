MY VIEW: An Evening of Charles Calello Hits with Nicolas King, Tomey Sellars, Joseph Leo Bwarie and The Calello Big Band

The amalgamation of music you hear accompanying and supporting a melody line are most times just as important for the arousal of your musical senses as is the original tune itself. The mood of the song is set by the arrangers ( really composers) who create those sounds. Charles Calello is one of the best and he has been responsible for more Billboard Chart hits (39) than any other arranger in pop music history. The15 Grammy Award nominee was also the arranger of most of the FOUR Seasons’ top hits.

You probably know what are called the 3 most important notes in Pop Music. As Neil Diamond sings (backed by Calello’s music arrangement) and gets to the words “Sweet Caroline” it happens …..the band blares Da Da Daaa (C,B,E ). That was one of the fun musical moments last night as Charles Calello took the Black Box Boca audience on a musical tour of his treasury of music. Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Englebert Humperdinck, and many others have enlisted the creativity of Caello, and his talents sit alongside those of Gordon Jenkins, Quincy Jones, Henry Mancini and all the other great musicians of our generation who created the soundtracks of our lives.

Joining Calello’s fantastic big band were super singers Nicolas King and Tomey Sellars who were up to the task of performing some of the most recognizable and exciting music of the last 60 years.

A special treat was having Joseph Leo Bwarie who starred for 9 years as Frankie Valli on Broadway in the musical Jersey Boys in the audience. Charles coaxed Joey up to sing some of the iconic music from the Four Seasons songbook.

Charles wrote those 3 notes that are in everyone’s head when they sing “Sweet Caroline” but he also wrote thousands of others that will be heard for generations to come.