My View: An Exciting Opening Night at The Country’s Newest Cabaret Room…..The New Belters..Nicolas King & Seth Sikes

Nicolas King and Seth Sikes have their own individual, respective careers and come from what would seem like different orbits. But, actually, it turns out, maybe not so much, because when they come together as THE NEW BELTERS, a special kind of energy force forms and it’s reminiscent of, say, Martin & Lewis (Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis). Their musical tastes embrace each other and they may be one of the most affable pairings in quite some time. With good banter, excellent musicianship and a whole lot of “showbiz” they score over and over and over again. I won’t spoil the musical choices, either as solos or duets, but the crowd totally enjoyed them and we all went for a carefree ride, knowing we were in capable and professional hands, without a worry in the world. The fellas have had different musical directors at the piano as they travel and do their shows, but there is no question that having Billy Stritch anchor you on the 88s is a huge and welcome PLUS. He was announced as a Special Guest and, indeed, he was/is. With a couple solo turns of his own and sometimes joining Nicolas and Seth, it was a musical menu to remember. The great thing about seeing performers of this caliber is their comradery and how effortlessly they can make music and entertain. There were also great assists from  Ranses Colon on Bass and Julie Jacobs on percussion. Marilyn Wick gave us all a wonderful gift for the holiday season.  I might add that this was the first engagement in one of the country’s newest Cabaret Rooms, The Museum Club at The Wick Theater.  Be sure to catch Nicolas & Seth, THE NEW BELTERS, when they come to play near you. Here are some photos from a pretty special night.

NICOLAS KING & SETH SIKES

THE NEW BELTERS at THE MUSEUM CLUB

SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING

SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING

THE MUSEUM CLUB

SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING

BILLY STRITCH

BILLY STRITCH

MARILYNN WICK

THE NEW BELTERS

SETH SIKES & NICOLAS KING

NICOLAS KING & SETH SIKES

STANDING OVATION

CHARLES CALELLO, JILL SWITZER, CLAY CALELLO, RICH SWITZER

EDA SOROKOFF, CATHERINE ADLER, MARILYNN WICK

BILLY STRITCH & SUNNY SESSA

RICH SWITZER, SETH SIKES, JILL SWITZER, NICOLAS KING, BILLY STRITCH

STEPHEN SOROKOFF & HELMUT KOLLER

STEPHEN SOROKOFF & SUNNY SESSA

GREG SHERRY, CHARLES CALELLO, DOM TAGLIALATELLA,

THE MUSEUM CLUB

KIMBERLY WICK

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

