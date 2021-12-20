My View: An Historic Evening of Music..Marilyn Maye & Nicolas King at The Wick Theatre

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The audience may have been masked but nothing could mask the joy, admiration, excitement, and love in the Wick Theatre for Marilyn Maye, arguably the world’s greatest Cabaret artist.  Nicolas King the young super singer, over a half century behind Marilyn shared the stage with her and made this engagement an historic evening of music.

The little black circles and type written words deposited on sheets of manuscript paper cannot come to life or have any real meaning until they are sung by vocalists.  These two extraordinary singers of songs are masters of bringing the page to the stage and have been performing this holiday show at The Wick Theater in Boca/Delray for the past three weeks.  Marilyn Maye & Nicolas King may be miles apart in years and careers, but they are are on the same highway of music in their ability to thrill audiences.  Marilyn does it with a sound, swing, poignancy, and exuberance that must be heard, since it’s artistry cannot be verbally described or adequately reviewed.  Nicolas King does it with his jazz improvisational capabilities and youthful melodic dynamism. The pairing of  these two artists may not have been an obvious match, but it sure became a Marilyn Wick devised holiday musical tour de force.

NICOLAS KING, MARILYN MAYE, MARILYNN WICK
MARILYN MAYE
MARILYN MAYE
NICOLAS KING
NICOLAS KING & BAILEE BONNICK
MARILYN MAYE
NOA ANKER, BAILEE BONNICK EDEN GROSS, LONDON BELLE REDELL, & MARILYN MAYE
NICOLAS KING & MARILYN MAYE
MARILYN MAYE
A WINTER SPECTACULAR
MARILYN MAYE & NICOLAS KING
MARILYNN WICK & NICOLAS KING
EDA SOROKOFF & JILL SWITZER
KIMBERLY SHEINWALD, HARVEY GRANAT,DAWN DEROW, EDA SOROKOFF, JILL SWITZER
OLIVER DAVIS, MARILYN MAYE, RANDY ROBERTS

