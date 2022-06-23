My View: And He Takes Requests Too…Brian Stokes Mitchell at Feinstein’s/54 Below Diamond Series

You can select from the specially designed gourmet menu for the Diamond Series at Feinstein’s/54 Below, but the real treat was being able to select your favorite tune from the Broadway songbook and have Brian Stokes Mitchell include it in his show. It happens a few times during the evening as the Broadway superstar offers the audience a “wild card” and the chance to shout out a request. What could be a precarious situation for some performers turns out to be an exciting musical adventure in the hands of Stokes and his musical director Tedd Firth. This evening is one of the most exhilarating musical and dinning experiences you will ever have in a Cabaret.

Feinstein’s/54 Below welcomed two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell this week with his show, Songs and Stories, as part of their Diamond Series. The Diamond Series features concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. Check out the photos:

Guests are greeted with a welcome drink and hors d’oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein’s/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip are included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell makes his Diamond Series debut with a dazzling concert of classic standards and soaring showstoppers from his celebrated career. In this joyous and elegant evening of glorious songs and personal storytelling, the star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me Kate will serenade audiences with his powerful baritone, accompanied by a trio led by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth.

Stokes is a veteran of ten Broadway shows that have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tony Awards and, most recently, induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious production of Shuffle Along. During the Coronavirus shutdown, he received unexpected additional acclaim and national attention for singing “The Impossible Dream” from his apartment window every night for weeks during the pandemic in honor of the essential workers.