My View: Ann Hampton Callaway Parks Her Talents In The Arts Garage For Two Sold Out Performances

Her show was titled “Let’s Fall In Love” but the audience that filled every seat in the Arts Garage last night was already in love with the incomparable Ann Hampton Callaway before she walked out on stage. Connoisseurs of popular and jazz vocalists are well familiar with one of America’s most brilliant and influential singer/songwriters. Add to that she’s so clever, humorous and plays great piano. For “Let’s Fall In Love” it was just Ann, the Grand Piano, and the microphone. It’s probably the most singular and intimate way to soak up Ann’s artistry and experience the elegance of her voice and outstanding improvisational abilities.

Ann Hampton Callaway….alone on stage…I could’t help thinking of the lyric of a song she did not sing…”You and the night and the music, fill me with flaming desire, setting my being completely on fire.”

Is there anyone out there not in love with Ann Hampton Callaway?….Even her ex husband showed up last night and sat ringside!