MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Anne Steele Remembers The Songs Well

Anne Steele debuted her latest show, THE SONG REMEMBERS WHEN, last night, at Greenroom 42, here in New York City. The show is aptly named, as it was a very personal song list and displayed the lady’s talents handsomely.

I had never seen Ms. Steele and she has a uniquely fresh persona, wearing her heart on her sleeve and
establishing a warm rapport with her audience. Her voice is beautiful and pliable, exhibiting some stunning colors.

She is also, clearly, a good songwriter. She will be touring this show around the country. Go see her.

SUSIE MOSHER, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, ANNE STEELE

RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, KELLI CARPENTER, MARK CORTALE

STEPHEN SOROKOFF, SUSIE MOSHER, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER

ANNE STEELE & EDA SOROKOFF

GREEN ROOM 42

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

