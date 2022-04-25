My View: Anne Steele Remembers The Songs Well

Anne Steele debuted her latest show, THE SONG REMEMBERS WHEN, last night, at Greenroom 42, here in New York City. The show is aptly named, as it was a very personal song list and displayed the lady’s talents handsomely.

I had never seen Ms. Steele and she has a uniquely fresh persona, wearing her heart on her sleeve and

establishing a warm rapport with her audience. Her voice is beautiful and pliable, exhibiting some stunning colors.