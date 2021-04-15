MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Another Standing Ovation For Pianist Copeland Davis

 Audience Standing Ovations are fairly common when the public has experienced a superior performance.  However, it becomes a special kind of recognition when the musicians in the orchestra rise after a soloist has hit the final note of his or her performance.  The Johnny Carson Tonight Show Band gave one to Barbra Streisand…..they also gave one to pianist Copeland Davis.  When the virtuosity and sensitivity of a classical pianist’s fingers merge with the inventiveness of a jazz/pop musician’s brain you get a unique keyboard experience.  

Think Van Cliburn, Liberace, Andre Previn and you come up with Copeland Davis.  He has the technique, the improvisational ability, and the pianistic flair to turn any tune into an exuberantly  creative composition.  He currently is giving quite a work-out to the Grand Piano in the Cafe Centro Cabaret in Palm Beach. Last night some notable show biz folks were in his audience and were inspired by his pianistic abilities to give an impromptu performance.  It was another night of standing ovations for Copeland Davis

Copeland Davis was inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 2014.  

Sunny Sessa & Copeland Davis
Copeland Davis
Copeland Davis
Copeland Davis & Nicolas King
Copeland Davis & Nicolas King
Karon Kate Blackwell & Copeland Davis
Karon Kate Blackwell & Copeland Davis
Jamie deRoy & Karon Kate Blackwell
Ron Abel, Jamie deRoy, Nicolas King, Eda Sorokoff
Jamie deRoy, Nicolas King, Karon Kate Blackwell, Ron Abel, Sunny Sessa
Eda Sorokoff & Nicolas King

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

