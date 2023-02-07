Cabaret

My View: Another Successful Launch In Florida

There have been many successful launches in Florida but the  musical lift off last night at Cafe Centro (which is Palm Beach ground zero for live entertainment) had many stars.   Rob Russell’s Open Mic Series made it’s debut and his line-up of singers ignited an evening of diverse singing styles.    All systems were GO with mics at the ready, Kim Forman at the piano, and “Mr Palm Beach” introducing a bevy of local and national artists to an appreciative audience of cabaret connoisseurs.

Rob even had concert/cabaret leader Meri Ziev of the South Florida Cabaret Singers (ScFloCab) in the performers line up as well as legendary pianist Copeland Davis, who holds court in the new piano room at Cafe Centro.  Famed Palm Beach and international entertainers Maycol & Lillian stopped by to add some musical excitement to Rob’s opening night and 100.3 Legends Radio was well represented with performances by Mike McGann and Gregory Popeye Alexander.  Well known NYC Cabaret singer Dawn Derow and Friar Judi Mark were also on Rob Russell’s list.

It was a great opening night “party” at this new open mic series and Cafe Centro was packed with some of Palm Beach’s most enthusiastic supporters of live music.  We even had Tennis master Karen Donnelly sitting court side calling the evening a winner!

The Performers: Rob Russell, Dawn Derow, Joe Freer, Meri Ziev, Clare Coco, Judi Mark, Gregory Popeye Alexander, Maycol & Lillian, Donya Lan, Mike McGann, Sarah Dreben, Copeland Davis, Wilner Pierre 

ROB RUSSELL

MAYCOL, LILLIAN, ROB RUSSEL

ROB RUSSELL

COPELAND DAVIS & KIM FORMAN

KAREN DONNELLY, EDA SOROKOFF, BARBARA DONNELLY

SAL, LILLIAN, MAYCOL, MIKE MCGANN, GREGORY POPEYE ALEXANDER

MIKE MCGANN & ROB RUSSELL

DAWN DEROW

JOE FREER

MERI ZIEV

CLARE COCO

JUDI MARK

GREGORY POPEYE ALEXANDER

DONYA LANE

SARAH DREBEN

WILNER PIERRE

ROB RUSSELL & BARBARA DONNELLY

ROB RUSSELL, GREGORY POPEYE ALEXANDER, MAYCOL

MIKE MCGANN

JANE KAR, NANCY STONE, & FRIENDS

CAFE CENTRO

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

