My View: Ari Axelrod

Having a grandson named Ari, and another grandson (Leo) visiting Israel this week it was a no brainer to accept an invitation to see cabaret sensation Ari Axelrod in the Birdland Theater last night. Every seat was filled, and the conversations with patrons pre-show foretold we were in for an extraordinary cabaret experience. One thing for sure, any superlatives you’ve heard and glowing reviews (there are many) written about Ari Axelrod are not fake news. This artist connects to an audience in a very special way on all levels. Make sure he’s on your cabaret bucket list.

About Ari:

MAC Award Nominee for Best Male Vocalist, BroadwayWorld Award Winner, and recipient of The Jewish Week’s Prestigious 36 Under 36 Award, Ari Axelrod returned to his cabaret home last night for an encore performance of his critically acclaimed show, Ari’s Arias. According to the dictionary, an aria is an accompanied, elaborate melody sung by a single voice. To Ari, an aria is any moment in life where words alone fail to express what we’re feeling, and so to fully express it, we add music to those moments to elevate them and sing. From Bernstein and Sondheim to Bareilles and Bucchino, join Ari as he takes you on a ride through some of his favorite arias.