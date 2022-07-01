MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Ari Axelrod

My View: Ari Axelrod

Having a grandson named Ari, and another grandson (Leo) visiting Israel this week it was a no brainer to accept an invitation to see cabaret sensation Ari Axelrod in the Birdland Theater last night. Every seat was filled, and the conversations with patrons pre-show foretold we were in for an extraordinary cabaret experience.  One thing for sure, any superlatives you’ve heard and glowing reviews (there are many) written about Ari Axelrod are not fake news.  This artist connects to an audience in a very special way on all levels.  Make sure he’s on your cabaret bucket list.

Check out the photos from last night:

About Ari:

MAC Award Nominee for Best Male Vocalist, BroadwayWorld Award Winner, and recipient of The Jewish Week’s Prestigious 36 Under 36 Award, Ari Axelrod returned to his cabaret home last night for an encore performance of his critically acclaimed show, Ari’s Arias. According to the dictionary, an aria is an accompanied, elaborate melody sung by a single voice. To Ari, an aria is any moment in life where words alone fail to express what we’re feeling, and so to fully express it, we add music to those moments to elevate them and sing. From Bernstein and Sondheim to Bareilles and Bucchino, join Ari as he takes you on a ride through some of his favorite arias.

LAWRENCE YURMAN

LAWRENCE YURMAN & ARI AXELROD

BIRDLAND THEATER

BIRDLAND THEATER

BIRDLAND

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

