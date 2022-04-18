MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: At The Pelican Cabaret….Jill & Rich Switzer

My View: At The Pelican Cabaret….Jill & Rich Switzer

Bob Merrill is usually spinning albums and interviewing celebrities on Legends Radio but last night he left the studio and “Legends After Dark” to hear the Great American Songbook live and in person at the Pelican Cabaret.  Jill & Rich Switzer were continuing their residency at one of the Palm Beach areas most popular dinner/music venues.  The patio and indoor room at Mark and Karen Fragione’s gourmet establishment was jam packed with lots of notables enjoying the menu of great music and Mark’s culinary creations.  Spotted in the room were Actress and former Miss USA Julie Lynne Hayek, Caroline Sorokoff, Gold Coast International Film Festival Director, Leo Stearn, teenage Radio Host on WPOB 88.5, and Eda Sorokoff of Barrington Stage Company.

JILL SWITZER

BOB MERRILL

RICH SWITZER, JILL SWITZER, CIELO

STEPHEN SOROKOFF & JULIE LYNNE HAYEK, former MISS USA

LEO STEARN, Radio Host SPOB 85.5 & STEPHEN SOROKOFF

MARK FRANGIONE, LEO STEARN, EDA SOROKOFF, CAROLINE SOROKOFF, PETER STEARN

MARK FRANGIONE & CAROLINE SOROKOFF, Director Gold Coast International Film Festival

Mark Frangione

LEO STEARN, STEPHEN SOROKOFF, JULIE LYNNE HAYEK

RICH SWITZER,  LINDSEY MILLS, JILL SWITZER, MARK FRANGIONE, CLAIRE COCO

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 3

Suzanna BowlingApril 15, 2022
Read More

On The Mac Award Red Carpet

Genevieve Rafter KeddyApril 15, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 2

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember

Suzanna BowlingApril 13, 2022
Read More

Renee Elise Goldsberry – Ode to Love

Stephen BestApril 12, 2022
Read More

My View: Lucie Arnaz “Gets The Job” and Wins The Hearts and Minds of South Florida

Stephen SorokoffApril 11, 2022
Read More

Adrienne Haan Sings Kurt Weill

Craig J HorsleyApril 10, 2022
Read More

Music News: Joe Iconis, Karen Elson, Carol Sloane and Thelonious Monk,

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2022
Read More

I Wish: The Roles that could have Been

Magda KatzApril 4, 2022
Read More