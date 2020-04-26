MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: “Bella Notte” From Steve Tyrell’s Back Yard In Los Angeles..A Social Distance Concert

Steve Tyrell and his band come to you from his home in L.A. and perform two of his hits “Bella Notte” by Peggy Lee and “Stand By Me” by Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, and Ben E. King

Steve Tyrell from his home in L.A. via the Monteverdi Tuscany platform

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

