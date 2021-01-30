My View: Billy’s Place Goes Live at The Wick Theatre Cabaret

Billy Stritch brought the musical elegance of his wildly successful internet show “Billy’s Place” to the glamorous Cabaret Room at The Wick Theatre last night. Miami and Palm Beach celebs turned out for the event as did Billy’s South Florida fans who filled every table in the CDC compliant Cabaret space created by Marilyn Wick.

Grammy Award winning Stritch’s pianistic and vocal creativity have been recognized and celebrated by critics and music aficionados worldwide and the Wick audience got to experience the melodies of the Great American Songbook performed by one of it’s most talented and exciting interpreters. They also got to hear “fly on the wall” show biz stories from Billy, who collaborated with and accompanied most of the legendary entertainers of our generation, including Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, and Linda Lavin among many others.

Stritch’s solo performances are always a methodical compilation of extraordinary harmonies and melodies that are framed by his musical spontaneity and captivating vocal dexterity. Think Mel Torme’, Bobby Short, Nat King Cole, and Buddy Greco all rolled into one performer and you’ve entered Billy’s Place.

Last night’s audience included famed Broadway producer and director to the stars Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Julie Andrews, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, Norm Lewis and many more) and his table of friends which included actress/model/author/singer Countess Luann de Lesseps (who came to fame after being cast in the reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City), David Sexton, and Eda & Stephen Sorokoff. Dick Robinson’s Legends Radio 100.3 FM was represented in the room by morning hosts Jill & Rich Switzer, Angela Manfredi and Bob Merrill. Leaving their usual table at restaurant Table 26 for this special evening at The Wick were owners Eddie & Ozzie.

In addition to his own performance schedule Stritch serves as music director for a bevy of Television and Film Stars. His work with Countess Luann de Lesseps created one of last season’s most exciting and successful Cabaret/Concert shows.

Sunny Sessa was ringside with award winning vocalist Nicolas King and composer/musical director Ron Abel. Also spotted at other tables were Emmy Award Winning broadcaster Bill Boggs with Lady Jane Rothchild, and Palm Beach notables Judith Weiss, and Patty Chamberlain. Paul Shewchuk was on bass.

Richard Jay-Alexander & Luann De Lesseps

Billy’s Place at The Wick Theatre Cabaret

Billy Stritch

Richard Jay-Alexander, Luann De Lesseps, Billy Stritch

Eda Sorokoff, Marilyn Wick, Richard Jay-Alexander, Luann De Lesseps, David Sexton, Nicolas King

Jill Switzer, Nicolas King, Rich Switzer

Luann De Lesseps

David Sexton, Nicolas King, Richard Jay-Alexander, Stephen Sorokoff

Ferdinand Prinz von Anhalt, Sunny Sessa, Ron Abel

Eddie & Ozzie Table 26

Bill Boggs & Billy Stritch

Marilyn Wick

Nicolas King

Judith Weiss, Paul Shewchuk, Marsha