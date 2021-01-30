MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Billy’s Place Goes Live at The Wick Theatre Cabaret

Billy Stritch brought the musical elegance of his wildly successful internet show “Billy’s Place” to the glamorous Cabaret Room at The Wick Theatre last night.  Miami and Palm Beach celebs turned out for the event as did Billy’s South Florida fans who filled every table in the CDC compliant Cabaret space created by Marilyn Wick.   

Grammy Award winning Stritch’s pianistic and vocal creativity have been recognized and celebrated by critics and music aficionados worldwide and the Wick audience got to experience the melodies of the Great American Songbook performed by one of it’s most talented and exciting interpreters.  They also got to hear “fly on the wall” show biz stories from Billy, who collaborated with and accompanied most of the legendary entertainers of our generation, including Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, and Linda Lavin among many others. 

Stritch’s solo performances are always a methodical compilation of extraordinary harmonies and melodies that are framed by his musical spontaneity and captivating vocal dexterity.  Think Mel Torme’, Bobby Short, Nat King Cole, and Buddy Greco all rolled into one performer and you’ve entered Billy’s Place.

Last night’s audience included famed Broadway producer and director to the stars Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Julie Andrews, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, Norm Lewis and many more) and his table of friends which included actress/model/author/singer Countess Luann de Lesseps (who came to fame after being cast in the reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City), David Sexton, and Eda & Stephen SorokoffDick Robinson’s Legends Radio 100.3 FM was represented in the room by morning hosts Jill & Rich Switzer, Angela Manfredi and Bob Merrill.  Leaving their usual table at restaurant Table 26 for this special evening at The Wick were owners Eddie & Ozzie.

In addition to his own performance schedule Stritch serves as music director for a bevy of Television and Film Stars.  His work with Countess Luann de Lesseps created one of last season’s most exciting and successful Cabaret/Concert shows.

Sunny Sessa was ringside with award winning vocalist Nicolas King and composer/musical director Ron Abel.  Also spotted at other tables were Emmy Award Winning broadcaster Bill Boggs with Lady Jane Rothchild, and Palm Beach notables Judith Weiss, and Patty Chamberlain.  Paul Shewchuk was on bass.

Richard Jay-Alexander & Luann De Lesseps
Billy’s Place at The Wick Theatre Cabaret
Billy Stritch
Richard Jay-Alexander, Luann De Lesseps, Billy Stritch
Eda Sorokoff, Marilyn Wick, Richard Jay-Alexander, Luann De Lesseps, David Sexton, Nicolas King
Jill Switzer, Nicolas King, Rich Switzer
Luann De Lesseps
David Sexton, Nicolas King, Richard Jay-Alexander, Stephen Sorokoff
Ferdinand Prinz von Anhalt, Sunny Sessa, Ron Abel
Eddie & Ozzie Table 26
Bill Boggs & Billy Stritch
Marilyn Wick
Nicolas King
Judith Weiss, Paul Shewchuk, Marsha
The Wick Theatre Cabaret

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

“And Now Ladies & Gentlemen, Direct From The Bar” (at Table 26) Jill & Rich

Stephen SorokoffJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 29

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 29, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 28

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 28, 2021
Read More

Get Ready For Jamie deRoy & friends Strings Attached: Part 2

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 26, 2021
Read More
Chita Rivera

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 23

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 22

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 21, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 21

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

My View: The Best Is On His Way To Florida….Billy Stritch

Stephen SorokoffJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 19

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 18, 2021
Read More