My View: Billy’s Place Moves To South Florida

Although the official location of Billy’s Place is located on Manhattan’s Central Park South it’s now transforming itself into anywhere that Mr. Stritch sits at the piano and croons in his musically elegant style.

He’s a favorite at the Wick Cabaret in South Florida, and by popular demand the venue once again became Billy’s Place for his current engagement. It is the setting this weekend for connoisseurs of great music, sung and played by one of the pop/jazz world’s most exceptional artists. Billy will extend his Florida trip to be able to be at the piano for his longtime friend the Marvelous Marilyn Maye who starts her Wick Cabaret engagement April 7th.

Billy Stritch & Liza Minnelli

Billy Stritch, Marilynn WIck

Billy Stritch, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff

Jeff Leibowitz, Leslie Laredo, Billy Stritch

Sandy Fisher, Patty Chaberlain, Howie Gordon