Cabaret

My View: Billy’s Place Moves To South Florida

Although the official location of Billy’s Place is located on Manhattan’s Central Park South it’s now transforming itself into anywhere that Mr. Stritch sits at the piano and croons in his musically elegant style.

He’s a favorite at the Wick Cabaret in South Florida, and by popular demand the venue once again became Billy’s Place for his current engagement.  It is the setting this weekend for connoisseurs of great music, sung and played by one of the pop/jazz world’s most exceptional artists.  Billy will extend his Florida trip to be able to be at the piano for his longtime friend the Marvelous Marilyn Maye who starts her Wick Cabaret engagement April 7th.

Billy Stritch & Liza Minnelli
Billy Stritch, Marilynn WIck
Billy Stritch, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff
Jeff Leibowitz, Leslie Laredo, Billy Stritch
Sandy Fisher, Patty Chaberlain, Howie Gordon
Isanne Fisher

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

