Cabaret
My View: Carole J. Bufford Thrills at Cafe Centro Celebrating Judy Garland
It didn’t take long for the new Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro produced by Sandy Fisher to have diva Carole Bufford added to it’s performance line-up of celebrity vocalists. Ms. Bufford’s career, once designated as “most likely to succeed” in a New York Times review has certainly lived up to that critic’s expectations. Carole is one of the most exciting and sought-after entertainers on the concert and nightclub stages of the country. Fans who filled the intimate Cafe Centro Cabaret Room last night were given a night to remember as Carole paid tribute to the music and legacy of Judy Garland. How appropriate to honor the legendary Judy, the “world’s greatest entertainer” and also have Legends Radio personalities in the house. Bob Merrill a Legends Radio Host and superb musician (trumpet/vocals) was the extra added attraction and Legends Radio listeners got to see him perform LIVE! No one switched stations during this great show which got many standing ovations. The evening titled “A Celebration of Judy Garland” also became a celebration of Judy, Carole J. Bufford, and Sandy Fisher’s Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro.
Next up in the series is the glamorous actor/singer Linda Purl with the celebrated Billy Stritch at the piano. A unique opportunity to see these two great artists in the Palm Beach area.
Cabaret
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! Well, Maybe I do. Most Definitely.
It really is something, this Leo Reich and his Literally Who Cares?! comedy show now being performed at the Greenwich House Theater. Diving into some sharp waters, Gen-Z style, he faces off against our complicated collective future with the quickest of tongues. And finds fascinatingly funny moments of pure wild commentary delivered with a bravado most definitely reserved for the young at heart. But aimed and enjoyed by all.
I don’t typically go to see standup. Nothing really against it, but theatre, live, scripted theatre is where my heart truly lives and breathes, but I was convinced. Somehow. Not by anything pointedly particular, but one of my theatre junkie friends who posted about the show on Instagram told me I should when I asked after getting a press invite in my inbox. And I was free that Sunday night, so I thought, why not? I may be surprised.
And I was. Captivatingly funny and biting, Leo Reich is described as “Hot. Young. Cool. Fresh. Ripped. Hilarious. Groundbreaking. Avant-garde.” Yet, I wondered, could anyone really live up to all of those words, thrown out with confident abandonment. But he does seem to, as the show swirls out towards us with a wild abandonment that is truly astounding. This “self-diagnosed, important young mind” flies into our face, doing a pretty fantastic job of balancing youthful arrogance and dismissiveness with a sharp, perfectly articulated, and dynamic edge. Playing to an echo chamber of love and connection, it’s really quite the marvel, sharing his mental space and perfectly crafted opinions with us, as notoriously sharp and quick as they are. The jokes and quick asides fly out with speedy ease from this insightful young man, living and breathing inside a tight shirt and short shorts, emphasizing the artistry and the wit of this “portrait of the artist as a ripped slut.” To say more, would ruin the ridiculously funny slap and poke of this wild, wonderful mindful romp through this young man’s mind, and that would be unfair to him, and to us all.
Cabaret
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Amy Spanger and Friends” With Chilina Kennedy and More
Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present Amy Spanger, the acclaimed Broadway, television and film actress, in a special concert “Amy Spanger and Friends” on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM. The Drama Desk-nominated Broadway baby will perform songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander & Ebb, and more. Her special guests will include Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Paradise Square), Liz Casasola (Broadway Barkada), Phoenix Best (The Color Purple, Dear Evan Hansen), Mary Jo Mecca (the film Stay Awake), and musician Brian Shepard (My Fair Lady, Something Rotten!), who also happens to be Amy’s husband. Tickets are $30-$35, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.
Amy Spanger has starred in eight Broadway shows, including Kiss Me, Kate; The Wedding Singer; and Rock of Ages, originating roles in five of them. She was the original Susan in the Off-Broadway production of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! She notably played Sally in Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, and most recently guest starred on “Chicago Med.” According to Theater Pizzazz, “Amy Spanger is a bit of a throwback. She’s hard boiled, yet tender, like a thirties Ginger Rogers showgirl, with a modern, Idina Menzel-like belt, hitting crescendos with a punch.”
Cabaret
My View: Christina Bianco to Perform at Faena Theater for the Victory Institute
We will be at this one Florida friends……….Enjoy an amazing evening of music and comedy with two time Drama Desk Award Nominee, Christina Bianco! You might have witnessed her spectacular hosting of the 2020 Task Force Gala or you may have seen her onstage in Forbidden Broadway in New York or Funny Girl in Paris. You’ve probably heard her vocal performances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, for one night only, Christina Bianco is performing at the fabulous Faena Theater to raise funds for SAVE and the LGBTQ Victory Institute! Hosted by Miami Beach City Commissioner, David Richardson, produced by David Sexton with musical direction by Brad Simmons. This night is not to be missed! Sunday, Feb 26 7:00p FAENA THEATER 3201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach FL 33140.
Tickets available at www.SAVE.LGBT/ChristinaBianco
