My View: CD Review..Linda Purl

It’s the best of both worlds if….. “she can sing and she can act”. For me it’s heaven if she can act, sing and also swing. Switching from watching Linda Purl in the Netflix Series “Designated Survivor” and then listening to her new CD “Taking A Chance On Love” added her to the list of my favorite vocalists. My musical antennas always perk up when I sense that the musicians are not playing For or With the vocalist, but rather the singer is thoroughly embedded stylistically with “the guys in the band”. The core of Tedd Firth,David Finck, Ray Marchica are some of the best in the business (along with special guest Nelson Rangell on reeds). It’s a great selection of tunes on the CD (thanks Deborah Grace Winer) that allows Linda to roam the gamut of emotions, harmonies, and rhythms that mesh so easily with her musical talent. It will definitely be your go-to CD for consummate performances of great songs. A “Designated Survivor” in my collection for sure.

