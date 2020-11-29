MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: CD Review..Linda Purl

It’s the best of both worlds if….. “she can sing and she can act”. For me it’s heaven if she can act, sing and also swing.   Switching from watching Linda Purl in the Netflix Series “Designated Survivor” and then listening to her new CD “Taking A Chance On Love” added her to the list of my favorite vocalists.  My musical antennas always perk up when I sense that the musicians are not playing For or With the vocalist, but rather the singer is thoroughly embedded stylistically with “the guys in the band”.  The core of Tedd Firth,David Finck, Ray Marchica are some of the best in the business (along with special guest Nelson Rangell on reeds).  It’s a great selection of tunes on the CD (thanks Deborah Grace Winer) that allows Linda to roam the gamut of emotions, harmonies, and rhythms that mesh so easily with her musical talent.  It will definitely be your go-to CD for consummate performances of great songs.  A “Designated Survivor” in my collection for sure.  

Linda Purl
Linda Purl & Tedd Firth
Linda Purl
Linda Purl, Michele Lee, Eda Sorokoff
Linda Purl, Tom Wopat, Michele Lee
Taking A Chance On Love

Related Items
Columns

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Columns

My View: Interview With Richard Maltby Jr.

Stephen SorokoffNovember 25, 2020
Read More

My View: Remembering Mayor David Dinkins

Stephen SorokoffNovember 24, 2020
Read More

My View: Billy Stritch’s New CD

Stephen SorokoffNovember 22, 2020
Read More

ASCAP Foundation Jamie deRoy & friends Award Winners

Suzanna BowlingNovember 16, 2020
Read More

Audra McDonald, Liev Schreiber, Mena Suvari and More Help The Humane Society Raise Over 2 Million Dollars at “To the Rescue!” Gala to Help Save Animals

Suzanna BowlingNovember 14, 2020
Read More

Women’s Media Center Hosts All-Star Auction Benefit

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 13, 2020
Read More

My View: “Closer Than Ever”…The title alone speaks to our times

Stephen SorokoffNovember 8, 2020
Read More

My View: The Early Returns Are In…The Winner Is The Actors Fund Gala

Stephen SorokoffNovember 3, 2020
Read More

‘Variety’ Power of Women Gives Hope Virtually in 2020

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 30, 2020
Read More