My View: CD Review…Nicolas King….Act One

In another era, during the heyday of the Golden Age of Nightclubs there would be lines around the block waiting to enter The Copacabana, The Living Room, Mr. Kelly’s, Michael’s Pub, the Copa Room at The Sands, and similar establishments to hear the handsome male super singer Nicolas King.  For now, during this time of COVID we will have to settle for a few internet appearances which cannot accurately transmit the extraordinary musicianship, vocal artistry, and magnetism of Mr. King.  After drifting in this ocean of well intentioned, but challenged Facebook and Zoom productions this past year a melodic lifesaver appeared in my mailbox.  Nicolas King’s new CD “Act One”.   It’s an exciting vocal look back of his 25 year career (he started at age 4). 

 Nicolas’s talent has been embraced and honored by critics and show business royalty.  Connie Francis wrote the Liner notes and Liza Minnelli, whom Nicolas toured with for 10 years introduces him on the first cut.  There is always a fascination to compare the early Sinatra, Tony, or Jack, recordings to their later more mature voices.  Although he’s only 28 you get to travel on this CD with Nicolas as he evolves and sings some of the greatest tunes ever written.  He sounds like a budding superstar at 10 singing “Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries”, an accomplished performer at 21 singing “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” (Carol Burnett a big fan), and establishes himself as one of the country’s most important vocalists with his 2020 version of the Leonard Bernstein/Bergman tune “What Matters Most” arranged by Mike Renzi.  One can only imagine what a CD celebrating a 50 year career will sound like.

Nicolas King & Mike Renzi
Nicolas King
Nicolas KIng
Richard Jay Alexander, Nicolas King, Mark Sendroff, Stephen Sorokoff
Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas KIng, Angela Bacari
Ron Abel & Nicolas KIng
Sunny Sessa & Nicolas King
Daniel Dunlow, Mark Sendroff, Eda Sorokoff
Nicolas King & Angela Bacari

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

