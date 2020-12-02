My View: CD Review…Nicolas King….Act One

In another era, during the heyday of the Golden Age of Nightclubs there would be lines around the block waiting to enter The Copacabana, The Living Room, Mr. Kelly’s, Michael’s Pub, the Copa Room at The Sands, and similar establishments to hear the handsome male super singer Nicolas King. For now, during this time of COVID we will have to settle for a few internet appearances which cannot accurately transmit the extraordinary musicianship, vocal artistry, and magnetism of Mr. King. After drifting in this ocean of well intentioned, but challenged Facebook and Zoom productions this past year a melodic lifesaver appeared in my mailbox. Nicolas King’s new CD “Act One”. It’s an exciting vocal look back of his 25 year career (he started at age 4).

Nicolas’s talent has been embraced and honored by critics and show business royalty. Connie Francis wrote the Liner notes and Liza Minnelli, whom Nicolas toured with for 10 years introduces him on the first cut. There is always a fascination to compare the early Sinatra, Tony, or Jack, recordings to their later more mature voices. Although he’s only 28 you get to travel on this CD with Nicolas as he evolves and sings some of the greatest tunes ever written. He sounds like a budding superstar at 10 singing “Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries”, an accomplished performer at 21 singing “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” (Carol Burnett a big fan), and establishes himself as one of the country’s most important vocalists with his 2020 version of the Leonard Bernstein/Bergman tune “What Matters Most” arranged by Mike Renzi. One can only imagine what a CD celebrating a 50 year career will sound like.

