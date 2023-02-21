Cabaret
My View: Christina Bianco to Perform at Faena Theater for the Victory Institute
We will be at this one Florida friends……….Enjoy an amazing evening of music and comedy with two time Drama Desk Award Nominee, Christina Bianco! You might have witnessed her spectacular hosting of the 2020 Task Force Gala or you may have seen her onstage in Forbidden Broadway in New York or Funny Girl in Paris. You’ve probably heard her vocal performances on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, for one night only, Christina Bianco is performing at the fabulous Faena Theater to raise funds for SAVE and the LGBTQ Victory Institute! Hosted by Miami Beach City Commissioner, David Richardson, produced by David Sexton with musical direction by Brad Simmons. This night is not to be missed! Sunday, Feb 26 7:00p FAENA THEATER 3201 Collins Ave. Miami Beach FL 33140.
Tickets available at www.SAVE.LGBT/ChristinaBianco
Film and Stage Performer Jean Louisa Kelly Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre with Anything Can Happen!
Jean Louisa Kelly – the stage and screen star from the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, and the movies Uncle Buck, Mr. Holland’s Opus, The Fantasticks, and Top Gun: Maverick – will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with “Anything Can Happen!” for two additional shows after her sold-out New York concert debut earlier this year. The encore performances will take place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 PM. Again accompanied by Grammy Award-winning musical director Paul Bogaev and directed by Richard Sabellico, Kelly takes the audience on a journey through the serendipitous story of her life in and out of show business, from small-town New England to Hollywood and Broadway. With songs from Gypsy, The Fantasticks, Next to Normal, and Company, Kelly’s story is uplifting, moving and fun, leaving you with the belief that truly, “Anything Can Happen!” There is a $25 music charge, with an additional $25 food and beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd Street in New York. Tickets are available HERE.
“I really want to keep growing creatively,” Kelly comments. “In writing the show, it was fun to try to describe my journey using songs. I often think in musical theatre phrases — there is a song for every situation! My story is an unlikely one that I think is hopeful. You never know what’s going to happen, and sometimes it’s wonderful.”
Jean Louisa Kellyis an actress, singer, and dancer known to audiences for her versatility and grace on stage and screen. Her career began with the title role in a New England summer stock production of Annie, and since then she has enjoyed performing on New York City and Los Angeles stages in musicals such as Company, Applause, Pippin, and The It Girl. She made her Broadway debut with the original cast of Into the Woods. Notable film roles include Tia opposite John Candy in the John Hughes hit Uncle Buck, Rowena Morgan opposite Richard Dreyfuss in Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Luisa in Michael Ritchie’s MGM/UA film of the long-running Off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks. More recently, she appeared the Warner Bros film Malignant by James Wan, and played Sarah Kazansky, Iceman’s wife, in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. On the small screen, she played Kim Warner in the long-running CBS sitcom “Yes, Dear,” in addition to numerous television movies and guest spots, including the recurring role of Nurse Diane on “Mad About You.” Jean composed and performed all the songs in her EPs Willing and Relax, Nothing Is Under Control, and her children’s album Color of Your Heart, which was inspired by the record Free to Be… You and Me. Two of her original singles, “Don’t Give Up” and “Valley of Fire,” were written for and included in feature films in which she acted. Her most recent album of standards, For My Folks, is available on Amazon and across digital platforms. JeanLouisaKelly.com
Paul Bogaev is a multiple award-winning music director, arranger, conductor and composer. He received his first Grammy Award for Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, for which he produced, orchestrated and conducted the Tony Award-winning score. He was also music director on Broadway for Tarzan, Bombay Dreams (receiving a Tony nomination for best orchestrations), Sunset Boulevard, Chess, Les Misérables, Cats and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman. Bogaev’s second Grammy Award win was as executive producer of the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film musical Chicago. His other motion picture musicals include Nine, Across the Universe, Dreamgirls, Connie and Carla, and animated features The Lion King, Tarzan, Mulan, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Paul also served as music director of the ABC-TV film musicals Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Annie (earning an Emmy Award) and South Pacific. He has worked with such stars as Sting, Phil Collins, Elton John, ABBA, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Beyonce Knowles, Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Day-Lewis, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Judi Dench, Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, and Sophia Loren. PaulBogaev.com
Brenda Braxton and Bebe Neuwirth at The Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway’s “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present Grammy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton in the premiere edition of her live music and talk show “Stars Tonight!” on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.
The evening, which combines a touch of Johnny Carson with songs, comedy, and interviews, will welcome Emmy and Tony Award-winner Bebe Neuwirth as the first special guest. The audience gets a close up and personal evening with their favorite Broadway and television stars as Ms. Braxton weaves stories of her years on Broadway in musicals such as Smokey Joe’s Café, Dreamgirls, Legs Diamond, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Cats. The show, which features musical director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and Andrew Gutauskas on saxophone, is co-hosted by Allison Williams Foster.
Brenda Braxton is a native New Yorker and a graduate of the High School for the Performing Arts. She was featured on Broadway in Smokey Joe’s Café, where she was nominated for a Tony Award and the recipient of the NAACP Theater Award, Chicago’s Jefferson Award and Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2003 she joined the Broadway cast of Chicago in the starring role of Velma Kelly, opposite Bebe Neuwirth, Rita Wilson and Usher. A few of her other Broadway credits include Jelly’s Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond, and the original production of Dreamgirls. Her TV credits include “Nurse Jackie,” “Smash” and, most recently, law partner Madeline on “The Good Fight.”
She founded the not-for-profit organization Leading Ladies Just for Teens (LLJFT), which leads seminars geared toward empowering young girls. For her work with LLJFT, she received the Dr. Martin Luther King “Living the Dream” Award from New York’s Governor Pataki, the Josephine Baker Award from the National Council of Negro Women, and the Community Service Award given by the National Association of Negro Business Women. Her first book, The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette, helps new artists navigate through their life behind the scenes in theater.
Brenda Braxton will host “Stars Tonight!” at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $25-$45. A livestream option is available for $20. There is no food or beverage minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.
Chelsea Table + Stage Brings Back Eva Noblezada
Chelsea Table + Stage – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the return of Eva Noblezada, the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated star of Broadway’s Hadestown, on Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 PM. Her new show “Let’s Go to the Movies” is a cheeky night of good fun as she sings memorable songs from classic movies throughout cinematic history. Tickets are $49-$129, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street.
Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell’s musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre – is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including “Best Musical.” Eva herself was nominated for the Tony Award for “Best Actress in a Musical” and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including “Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical.”
Eva Noblezada debuted on Broadway in the title role of Cameron Mackintosh’s epic revival of the musical Miss Saigon in 2017. She received a Tony Award nomination at the age of 21 for this role. Previously she starred in the long-running London revival of the show, for which she received the WhatsOnStage Award for “Best Actress in a Musical.” She also played Eponine in the West End revival of the legendary musical Les Miserables. Eva was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City. Rubin introduced her to Mackintosh and director Laurence Connor, who chose her to star in their long-awaited hit 2014 West End revival of Miss Saigon.
Noblezada made her film debut in Yellow Rose opposite Lea Salonga for Sony Pictures in 2019, then followed up with a role in Easter Sunday from Universal Pictures in 2022, opposite Jo Koy, Tia Carrere, and Lou Diamond Phillips. Audible Theater presented Noblezada’s Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year.
