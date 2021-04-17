My View: Clint Holmes and a Very Special Night at the Wick

Continuing it’s lineup of top-tier cabaret entertainment the Wick Theatre is presenting Clint Holmes in it’s glamorous supper club. For decades Clint Holmes has been thrilling audiences with his remarkable abilities as one of show business’s most skilled and exciting vocalists.. He’s a member of that select club of super performers that have kept the glory days of Las Vegas night life entertainment thriving throughout the years. It was also a very special evening last night as Marilyn Maye was in the audience to help Clint and everyone else celebrate the birthday of one of the Great American Songbook’s most influential and important champions, the legendary radio icon Dick Robinson.

In his show at the Wick Clint is again electrifying audiences with his pitch perfect improvisational abilities, a sense of musical time akin to the accuracy of an Apple Watch, and his extraordinary theatrical persona, which all integrate to make for one of the most exciting performances you will experience in a night club. His musical director Christian Tamburr created compelling accompaniments on the keyboard the type of which I’ve rarely heard. They underpinned Clint’s enormous musicality with a breathtaking sensitivity.

Marilynn and Kim Wick chose the most consummate performer to end this years Cabaret season. Nicolas King, Nicole Henry, Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye, and Clint Holmes. March and April had some of the best pop/jazz artists on the planet appearing on the Wick Cabaret stage.

The celeb filled audience last night included Tony-Award winning Broadway producers Ken Greenblatt ( GFour Productions) and 7 time Tony-Award recipient Jamie deRoy. At “The Old Jocks” table were “Mr. Palm Beach” Rob Russell, Super Model Kim Charlton, and super everything Eda Sorokoff and Missy Robinson.

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Clint Holmes

Marilyn Maye & Clint Holmes

Dick Robinson & Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Wick & Dick Robinson

Missy Robinson, Marilyn Maye, Stephen Sorokoff, Rob Russell, Dick Robinson, Eda Sorokoff, Kim Charlton

Jamie deRoy & Ken Greenblatt

Missy Robinson, Rob Russell, Clint Holmes, Stephen Sorokoff, Kim Charlton, Marilynn Wick, Dick Robinson, Marilyn Maye