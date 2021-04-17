MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Clint Holmes and a Very Special Night at the Wick

Continuing it’s lineup of top-tier cabaret entertainment the Wick Theatre is presenting Clint Holmes in it’s glamorous supper club.    For decades Clint Holmes has been thrilling audiences with his remarkable abilities as one of show business’s most skilled and exciting vocalists..  He’s a member of that select club of super performers that have kept the glory days of Las Vegas night life entertainment thriving throughout the years.  It was also a very  special evening last night as Marilyn Maye was in the audience to help Clint and everyone else celebrate the birthday of one of the Great American Songbook’s most influential and important champions, the legendary radio icon Dick Robinson.   

 In his show at the Wick Clint is again electrifying audiences with his pitch perfect improvisational abilities, a sense of musical time akin to the accuracy of an Apple Watch, and his extraordinary theatrical persona, which all integrate to make for one of the most exciting performances you will experience in a night club. His musical director Christian Tamburr created compelling accompaniments on the keyboard the type of which I’ve rarely heard. They underpinned Clint’s enormous musicality with a breathtaking sensitivity. 

Marilynn and Kim Wick chose the most consummate performer to end this years Cabaret season.  Nicolas King, Nicole Henry, Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye, and Clint Holmes.  March and April had some of the best pop/jazz artists on the planet appearing on the Wick Cabaret  stage. 

The celeb filled audience last night included Tony-Award winning Broadway producers  Ken Greenblatt ( GFour Productions) and 7 time Tony-Award recipient Jamie deRoy.  At “The Old Jocks” table were “Mr. Palm Beach” Rob Russell, Super Model Kim Charlton, and super everything Eda Sorokoff and Missy Robinson.   

Clint Holmes
Clint Holmes
Clint Holmes
Clint Holmes
Marilyn Maye & Clint Holmes
Dick Robinson & Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Wick & Dick Robinson
Missy Robinson, Marilyn Maye, Stephen Sorokoff, Rob Russell, Dick Robinson, Eda Sorokoff, Kim Charlton
Jamie deRoy & Ken Greenblatt
Missy Robinson, Rob Russell, Clint Holmes, Stephen Sorokoff, Kim Charlton, Marilynn Wick, Dick Robinson, Marilyn Maye
Chris West, Dick Robinson, Marilyn Maye, Rob Russell, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Missy Robinson, Kim Charlton, Jamie deRoy

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Tom Selleck & The Cast of Blue Bloods, Carol Burnett, Fran Drescher, Linda Lavin and More To Celebrate Nicolas King’s New Album

Suzanna BowlingApril 17, 2021
Read More

Let Out That Big Tarzan Jungle Call for Pecorino’s The Destruction of Jane on YouTube

RossApril 16, 2021
Read More

My View: Another Standing Ovation For Pianist Copeland Davis

Stephen SorokoffApril 15, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 14

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2021
Read More

My View: All Cell Phone Cameras & CBS Turned on Marilyn Maye Last Night

Stephen SorokoffApril 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 10

Suzanna BowlingApril 10, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 9

Suzanna BowlingApril 9, 2021
Read More

My View: Marilyn Maye Celebrates a Big Birthday at The Wick Cabaret

Stephen SorokoffApril 8, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 7

Suzanna BowlingApril 7, 2021
Read More