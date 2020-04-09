My View: Dave Goodside and The Beach Cafe On The Front Lines at 70th Street

Dave Goodside’s Beach Cafe is giving their world famous BEACH BURGERS to all Hospital workers FREE on Wednesday April 15th from 12-2:00 pm. They will donate the first 100 Beach Burgers on and then match every donation dollar for dollar after that. If someone donates $100 Dave will provide $200 worth of FREE Beach Burgers and Fries to any of the Doctors and Nurses at the hospital complex just 1 block away from New York’s most intimate cabaret venue.

This is the link to the donation page.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/feed-the-hospital-staff-fund?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=0bdbf3ef3058477da5e3896ac4d08a15

Dave Goodside



Julie Budd & Eda Sorokoff

Dave Goodside & Eda Sorokoff

Michele Lee & Dave Goodside

Linda Purl, Tom Wopat, Michele Lee

Beach Cafe

Julie Budd, Dave Goodside, Eda Sorokoff

Dave Goodside

Beach Cafe