MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Dave Goodside and The Beach Cafe On The Front Lines at 70th Street

 Dave Goodside’s Beach Cafe is giving their world famous BEACH BURGERS to all Hospital workers FREE on Wednesday April 15th from 12-2:00 pm. They will donate the first 100 Beach Burgers on and then match every donation dollar for dollar after that. If someone donates $100 Dave will provide $200 worth of FREE Beach Burgers and Fries to any of the Doctors and Nurses at the hospital complex just 1 block away from New York’s most intimate cabaret venue.  

This is the link to the donation page.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/feed-the-hospital-staff-fund?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=0bdbf3ef3058477da5e3896ac4d08a15

Dave Goodside
Julie Budd & Eda Sorokoff
Dave Goodside & Eda Sorokoff
Michele Lee & Dave Goodside
Linda Purl, Tom Wopat, Michele Lee
Beach Cafe
Julie Budd, Dave Goodside, Eda Sorokoff
Dave Goodside
Beach Cafe
Beach Cafe

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

