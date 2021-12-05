MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: “Did He Like It” Jane Shevell Has A Hit!

It was like the old days at Sardi’s when someone at the party got up to read the reviews.  Midway through the evening at Montebello Restorante Italiano, Birthday Boy Larry Weissfeld took the microphone and told his girlfriend Jane Shevell she made him a great surprise party.

A room full of their friends also gave it a thumbs up as everyone sang Happy Birthday to Larry.

It was however No Surprise that Jane came up with a production that contained all the elements for a perfect  evening of warmth and fun.  The music was lively (Vinnie Medugno) and the first act with Larry walking into the room brought the crowd to it’s feet.  This is a Shevell production that won’t just be for one night at The Friars.  It will happily have a long run and it’s next stop is Florida…….Happy Birthday Larry!

Larry Weissfeld
Larry Weissfeld
Jane Shevell

Stephen Sorokoff, Jane Shevell Sandi Durell (photo Barry Gordon)
Eda Sorokoff & Stephen Sorokoff (photo Barry Gordon)
Jane Shevell

Related Items
Celebrity

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Celebrity

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 5, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 1, 2021
Read More

Cavaliere & Dolenz T0 Tour

G. H. HARDINGNovember 30, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 29, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 25, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 23, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 19, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 17, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 15, 2021
Read More