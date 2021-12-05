My View: “Did He Like It” Jane Shevell Has A Hit!

It was like the old days at Sardi’s when someone at the party got up to read the reviews. Midway through the evening at Montebello Restorante Italiano, Birthday Boy Larry Weissfeld took the microphone and told his girlfriend Jane Shevell she made him a great surprise party.

A room full of their friends also gave it a thumbs up as everyone sang Happy Birthday to Larry.

It was however No Surprise that Jane came up with a production that contained all the elements for a perfect evening of warmth and fun. The music was lively (Vinnie Medugno) and the first act with Larry walking into the room brought the crowd to it’s feet. This is a Shevell production that won’t just be for one night at The Friars. It will happily have a long run and it’s next stop is Florida…….Happy Birthday Larry!

Larry Weissfeld

Jane Shevell

Stephen Sorokoff, Jane Shevell Sandi Durell (photo Barry Gordon)

Eda Sorokoff & Stephen Sorokoff (photo Barry Gordon)