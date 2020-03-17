MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Didn’t Have To Get Dressed For This Show

Anthony Nunziata like many other performers has had gigs cancelled.  Folks in Palm Beach who  purchased tickets for his Kravis Center shows got a live stream sample of his romantic tenor voice last night via Facebook.  Anthony and his music director Eugene Gwozdz broadcast live from the Nunziata New York City apartment.  It was a wonderful evening of song with a great take out dinner from the Table 26 restaurant where Steve Tyrell recently completed his successful engagement.  Creative talented entertainers and imaginative venue owners will come up with new strategies to reach the public during this crisis. This was a fun evening during lock down, and we didn’t even have to “Get my tweed pressed, Get my best vest, all I need is the girl” and my computer. 

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

