My View: Didn’t Have To Get Dressed For This Show

Anthony Nunziata like many other performers has had gigs cancelled. Folks in Palm Beach who purchased tickets for his Kravis Center shows got a live stream sample of his romantic tenor voice last night via Facebook. Anthony and his music director Eugene Gwozdz broadcast live from the Nunziata New York City apartment. It was a wonderful evening of song with a great take out dinner from the Table 26 restaurant where Steve Tyrell recently completed his successful engagement. Creative talented entertainers and imaginative venue owners will come up with new strategies to reach the public during this crisis. This was a fun evening during lock down, and we didn’t even have to “Get my tweed pressed, Get my best vest, all I need is the girl” and my computer.
