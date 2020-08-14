My View: Early Election Results Are In..#1 New Music Album on iTunes… Deborah Silver Gliter & Grits

The people have spoken and have crossed music genre party lines to choose Deborah Silver’s latest album, Glitter & Grits as iTunes most popular offering in the new music category. Deborah has been quite busy as of late with her music collaborations with the late great Freddy Cole and with Roy Benson for this current album. Most recently she appeared on Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party. It may be the time of “Virtual” performances but there’s nothing virtual about Glitter & Grits. As Rex Reed commented about Debbie….”She’s got it all in one package. She’s a thrill, a swinging show-biz whirlwind”
Cabaret
Google+
YouTube
RSS