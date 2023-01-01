Cabaret

My View: Erich Bergen Celebrates The New Year & His Birthday at The Wick Theatre

Back in 60’s Jackie Gleason filled a railroad car with pals for a trip from NYC to Miami for his TV show.  In the 1920’s Henry Flagler organized a similar journey with a “party train” of friends..destination Palm Beach.  For New Years 2022/23 Sunny Sessa commandeered a bus packed with revelers from Palm Beach to the Delray/Boca border for a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Wick Theatre.  The evening featured a performance by Erich Bergen, the dynamic Stage (Waitress), TV (Madam Secretary), and Film star (Jersey Boys).

The festivities began on the bus and continued at a cocktail hour and dinner in the glamorous new Wick Museum Club cabaret with musical interludes by Wick Theatre actors.  Then Erich took the stage of the Wick Theatre for a special show where his music and wit thrilled a charged up New Year’s Eve audience. Eric is one of the most charismatic and talented performers in the business.  He maybe is best at acting from scripts in front of the TV & Film cameras but when he is without one in solo musical performances his spontaneous humor equals that of the great comics.  It was an exciting evening for everyone and especially for Erich who was also celebrating his birthday.

Check out the  photos:

ERICH BERGEN

Erich Bergen is an award-winning and critically acclaimed actor, singer, writer and producer working for the past 22 years in theatre, music, television and film. Best known for his role as Blake Moran on the hit TV show Madam Secretary, Erich also won critical acclaim for his performance as legendary songwriter Bob Gaudio in the Clint Eastwood directed film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the stage production of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical.

ERICH BERGEN

ERICH BERGEN

THE BUS

ERICH BERGEN

ERICH BERGEN

ERICH BERGEN

ERICH BERGEN & MICHAL MORITZ JR. Musical Director

ERICH BERGEN

HAPPY NEW YEAR

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ERICH!

ERICH BERGEN

MARILYNN WICK & ERICH BERGEN

MAX VON ANHALT, ERICH BERGEN, SUNNY SESSA

EDA SOROKOFF & MARILYNN WICK

WILL NUNZIATA & JOSEPH AMODEO

ERICH BERGEN & EDA SOROKOFF

BRYAN D. WALSH, ERICH BERGEN, MATTHEW F. HOLLAND

WICK MUSEUM CLUB

MARILYNN WICK

WICK ACTORS

HAPPY NEW YEAR

WICK MUSEUM CLUB

ALEXIS & ERICH BERGEN

