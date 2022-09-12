MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Excitement in NYC Last Night..Tennis Finals & Jason Robert Brown at 54 Below

There was plenty of excitement in New York City last night.  You were thrilled if you were watching the U.S. Tennis Open or, if you were in the audience at 54 Below as Jason Robert Brown served up a set of electrifying music.    The composer/performer’s notes resonated to every corner of Broadway’s Supper Club as they were performed by Jason and a substantial number of musicians who covered every corner of 54’s stage. The lyricist’s wit was also in top form and at one break he invited his self labeled “Brown Family Singers” to join him in song. Daughters Molly, Susannah, and wife Georgia Stitt’s segment was game, set, match for the cheering crowd.

The evening featured vocalists Danielle Lee Greaves and Tasha Michelle Smith.

The Band: Gary Sieger, Randy Landau, Jamie Eblen, Lisettte Santiago, Tony Kadleck, Alison Shearer, Ben Kono and Clint Sharman

Jason Robert Brown

JASON ROBERT BROWN

SUSANNAH BROWN, GEORGIA STITT, MOLLY BROWN

JASON ROBERT BROWN, GEORGIA STITT, MOLLY BROWN

MOLLY BROWN

SUSANNAH BROWN

JASON ROBERT BROWN

JASON ROBERT BROWN

DANIELLE LEE GREAVES

TASHA MICHELLE SMITH

JASON ROBERT BROWN & JESSICA VOSK

GEORGIA STITT & MARCY HEISLER

EDA SOROKOFF & DEBORAH BROWN

RICHARD FRANKEL, STEVE BARUCH, EDA BARUCH, MARCY HEISLER

DEBORAH BROWN & JASON ROBERT BROWN

54 BELOW

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

