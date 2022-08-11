My View: Fashion District & Theater District Happily Collide at 54 Below- Isaac Mizrahi

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Isaac Mizrahi opened his 4 night run at 54 Below last night.  It seems the Fashion District and the Theater District have much in common as Isaac’s presentation last night was a welcome addition to midtown and Broadway’s supper club.  

Accompanied by his band of Jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Isaac performed a range of tunes by the likes of Milton Nascimento, Billie Eilish and Stephen Sondheim.

Mizrahi began his career as fashion designer with his first show in 1987 and quickly became an industry personality leading to several appearances in film and television. He hosted his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years and appeared as a judge on all seven seasons of Project Runway: All-Stars. His Broadway costume design credits include The Women, Barefoot in the Park, and The Threepenny Opera. 

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designs and producer for over 30 years.  He has an annual residency at Cafe Carlyle.

Ben Waltzer, Piano, Neal Miner, Bass, Stefan Schatz, Drums

August 10-13

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

