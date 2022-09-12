My View: Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert at 54 Below

In their new book Fifty Key Stage Musicals, Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew round-up fifty of the musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater. It was given a one night only concert at 54 Below with the artists who helped create those monumental musicals.

It was an evening of songs and stories, performed by some of the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Author Robert W. Schneider (“Behind The Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends”) was on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the landmark musicals that changed not only the theatre, but the world.

It was a stroll down memory lane with these legendary artists:

André De Shields (The Wiz, Hadestown) representing The Wiz

Richard Holmes (New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players) representing HMS Pinafore

Rupert Holmes(The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Curtains) representing HMS Pinafore

Arbender J. Robinson (Shuffle Along) representing Shuffle Along

Mary Callanan (Bandstand, My Fair Lady) representing Gypsy

Lee Roy Reams (Tony® nominee for 42nd Street, Hello, Dolly!) representing Hello, Dolly!

Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller (OBC Cabaret) representing Cabaret

Ed Dixon (No, No, Nanette, Les Miserables) representing No, No, Nanette

Amy Jo Jackson (Kinky Boots) representing The Threepenny Opera

Michael McElroy representing Rent

Heather MacRae (Hair) and Natalie Mosco (Hair) representing Hair