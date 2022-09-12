My View: Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert at 54 Below

In their new book Fifty Key Stage Musicals, Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew round-up fifty of the musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater. It was given a one night only concert at 54 Below with the artists who helped create those monumental musicals.
It was an evening of songs and stories, performed by some of the legends themselves who had a front row to history.
Author Robert W. Schneider (“Behind The Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends”) was on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the landmark musicals that changed not only the theatre, but the world.
It was a stroll down memory lane with these legendary artists:
André De Shields (The Wiz, Hadestown) representing The Wiz
Richard Holmes (New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players) representing HMS Pinafore
Rupert Holmes(The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Curtains) representing HMS Pinafore
Arbender J. Robinson (Shuffle Along) representing Shuffle Along
Mary Callanan (Bandstand, My Fair Lady) representing Gypsy
Lee Roy Reams (Tony® nominee for 42nd Street, Hello, Dolly!) representing Hello, Dolly!
Anita Gillette and Penny Fuller (OBC Cabaret) representing Cabaret
Ed Dixon (No, No, Nanette, Les Miserables) representing No, No, Nanette
Amy Jo Jackson (Kinky Boots) representing The Threepenny Opera
Michael McElroy representing Rent
Heather MacRae (Hair) and Natalie Mosco (Hair) representing Hair
